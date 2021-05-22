On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 3:09 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Kyle Nelson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Triston McKenzie to Columbus.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF Taylor Jones from Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Tyler Ivey to Sugar Land.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired RHP Domingo Tapia from Seattle in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Omaha (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Jesse Hahn from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Sent INF/OF Hunter Dozier to Omaha for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Tyler Duffey.

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Transferred LHP Cody Reed from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Actvated RHP J.P. Feyereisen. Recalled SS Taylor Walls from Durham (Triple-A East). Claimed C Deivy Grullon off waivers from N.Y. Mets. Optioned RHP Chris Mazza and C Deivy Grullon to Durham.

Seattle Mariners — Claimed LHP Daniel Zamora off waivers from N.Y. Mets.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated RHP Carlos Estevez from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Transferred RHP Elieser Hernandez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Shawn Morimando from Jacksonville (Triple-A East) and signed him to a one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated SS Willy Admes and RHP Trevor Richards. Recalled RHP Alec Bettinger from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned 3B Pablo Reyes to Nashville. Designated LF Billy McKinney for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Trevor Cahill on the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Kyle Crick from the 10-day IL. Sent INF Ke’Bryan Hayes to Indianapolis for a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived F Jillian Alleyne.

        Read more: Sports News

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Washington F Anthony Mantha $5,000 for goaltender interference against Boston G Tuuka Rask during a May 21 game. Fined F Jordan Staal $5,000 for tripping against Nashville F Luke Kunin during a May 21 game.

Minor League Hockey
East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Allen’s F Zane Franklin two games and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions during a May 21 game vs. Utah.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned Ms Bryce Duke, Alvaro Quezada, Fs Christian Torres, Cal Jennings, Ds Mohamed Traore and Tony Leone to Las Vegas Lights (USL) for their match today vs. Phoenix Rising FC.<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds