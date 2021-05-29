Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Travis Lakins, Sr. from Norfolk (Triple-A East) to serve as 27th man for today’s doubleheader.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Zack Burdi from Charlotte (Triple-A East) to serve as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Jose Urena on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 27.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Jake Odorizzi from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Enoli Paredes Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of INF Kean Wong from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Designated C Drew Butera for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Juan Minaya from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Cody Stashak to St. Paul. Designated RHP Dakota Chalmers for release or assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHPs Albert Abreu and RHP Deivi García to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Justin Wilson on the 10-day IL. Sent LHP Zack Britton to Somerset (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed INF Trevor Story on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 28. Activated INF Matt Adams from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Lucas Giulbreath from Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated OF Cody Bellinger and INF/OF Zack McKinstry from the IL. Optioned OF DJ Peters and INF/OF Sheldon Neuse to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Alec Bettinger from Nashville (Triple-A East) to serve as 27th man for today’s doubleheader.

NEW YORK METS — Activated RHP Taijuan Walker from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned C Rafael Marchan to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Activated C J.T. Realmuto from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated OF Ka’ai Tom from the 10-day IL to serve as 27th man for today’s doubleheader.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed INF Max Moroff on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 27. Selected the contract of INF José Rondón Memphis (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Junior Fernández from Memphis. Optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to Memphis. Transferred RHP Miles Mikolas from the 10-day IL to the 60-day Il.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Aaron Northcraft from El Paso (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Logan Webb and INF Wilmer Flores from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Tropeano and IF/OF Jason Vosler to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from Rochester (Triple-A East).

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Kyle Neuber from the reserve list. Placed F Michael Neville on the reserve list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated Fs Jackson Leef and Stephen Harper from the reserve list. Placed Fs A.J. Jenks and Matt Boudens on the reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated G Ryan Bednard and Fs Anthony Rinaldi and Matthew Strome from the reserve list. Placed D Sam Jardine, F Liam Pecararo and G John Lethemon on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Fabrizio from the reserve list. Place F Chris LeBlanc on the reserve list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G Adam Carlson, D Johnny Coughlin and F Jack Suter from the reserve list. Placed G David Tendeck, D Kevin Spinozzi and F Garret Klotz on the reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Evan Wardley from the reserve list. Placed F Kevin Marino on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Mathieu Gagnon, F Stefan Fournier and G Ian Scott from the reserve list. Placed G Evan Weninger, Ds Garrett Schmitz and Jacob Graves on the reserve list.

