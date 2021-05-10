On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Schalke player tests positive for virus amid season run-in

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 9:26 am
1 min read
      

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — German Bundesliga club Schalke has canceled training after one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday with three games of the season remaining.

Schalke said the unnamed player would immediately go into isolation at home after a positive result from a rapid test. The entire team will now undergo more sensitive PCR tests, with results expected Tuesday.

Schalke is already relegated but the case could affect other teams’ chances of avoiding relegation from the Bundesliga or qualifying for the Champions League.

Schalke plays relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin on Wednesday in a game that has already been rescheduled once when several Hertha players and staff members tested positive. The club said it “cannot answer at the current time” whether that game can be played as planned.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

On Saturday, Schalke hosts Eintracht Frankfurt, which is chasing one of the four qualifying spots for the Champions League. On May 22, Schalke visits another team in the relegation zone, Cologne.

The virus case is another hurdle in a tough season for Schalke. The club is dropping out of the top division for the first time in three decades and has serious financial problems. Players and staff were also attacked by angry fans last month.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Amazon DocumentDB Focus Days | May and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sisters and brother-in-law follow brother, join Washington Guard