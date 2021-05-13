On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Seattle 1, San Jose 0

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 12:53 am
< a min read
      
Seattle 1 0 1
San Jose 0 0 0

First Half_1, Seattle, Roldan, 1, 18th minute.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Spencer Richey; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega.

Yellow Cards_Ruidiaz, Seattle, 39th; Wondolowski, San Jose, 73rd; Frei, Seattle, 78th; Abecasis, San Jose, 80th.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Jeffrey Swartzel, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Nouhou Tolo; Jordy Delem (Shane O’Neill, 9th), Ethan Dobbelaere (Fredy Montero, 48th), Danny Leyva (Joao Paulo, 60th), Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe (Bradley Shaun Smith, 83rd); Raul Ruidiaz.

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Tanner Beason, Florian Jungwirth, Marcos Lopez (Luciano Abecasis, 69th), Tommy Thompson (Shea Salinas, 58th); Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Fierro, Eduardo Lopez (Chris Wondolowski, 65th), Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Cade Cowell (Andy Rios, 65th).

