Seattle 1, San Jose 0

|Seattle
First Half_1, Seattle, Roldan, 1, 18th minute.
Second Half_None.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Spencer Richey; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega.
Yellow Cards_Ruidiaz, Seattle, 39th; Wondolowski, San Jose, 73rd; Frei, Seattle, 78th; Abecasis, San Jose, 80th.
Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Jeffrey Swartzel, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.
Lineups
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Nouhou Tolo; Jordy Delem (Shane O’Neill, 9th), Ethan Dobbelaere (Fredy Montero, 48th), Danny Leyva (Joao Paulo, 60th), Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe (Bradley Shaun Smith, 83rd); Raul Ruidiaz.
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Tanner Beason, Florian Jungwirth, Marcos Lopez (Luciano Abecasis, 69th), Tommy Thompson (Shea Salinas, 58th); Cristian Espinoza, Carlos Fierro, Eduardo Lopez (Chris Wondolowski, 65th), Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Cade Cowell (Andy Rios, 65th).
