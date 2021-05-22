On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Seattle 100, Dallas 97

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 10:31 pm
SEATTLE (100)

Stewart 13-28 9-11 36, Talbot 2-3 0-0 5, Dupree 3-8 2-2 8, Bird 1-4 3-4 6, Loyd 10-22 2-2 25, Magbegor 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-1 1-2 1, Burke 1-3 0-0 3, Canada 5-10 4-4 14, Prince 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 35-80 23-27 100.

DALLAS (97)

Mabrey 10-18 0-0 26, Thornton 5-10 3-5 14, Collier 1-2 0-0 2, Jefferson 0-6 0-0 0, Ogunbowale 10-23 6-7 28, Harrison 7-16 2-2 16, Alarie 1-2 0-0 2, Anigwe 1-1 0-0 2, Evans 1-2 2-2 5, Harris 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 37-82 13-16 97.

Seattle 27 17 22 20 14 100
Dallas 23 22 16 25 11 97

3-Point Goals_Seattle 7-25 (Loyd 3-10, Talbot 1-2, Bird 1-3, Burke 1-3, Stewart 1-5), Dallas 10-31 (Mabrey 6-14, Ogunbowale 2-9, Thornton 1-3, Jefferson 0-3). Fouled Out_Seattle None, Dallas 1 (Harrison). Rebounds_Seattle 39 (Stewart 11), Dallas 46 (Thornton 12). Assists_Seattle 26 (Loyd 6), Dallas 21 (Ogunbowale 6). Total Fouls_Seattle 15, Dallas 24. A_1,491 (7,000)

