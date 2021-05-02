Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|3
|5
|
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.413
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Walsh rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.356
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|2
|5
|2
|4
|8
|
|Haniger dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.269
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Lewis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.184
|Marmolejos lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.164
|Trammell lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.162
|Moore 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.145
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Torrens c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Haggerty rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Seattle
|000
|110
|00x_2
|5
|1
E_Moore (2). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Fletcher (3), Torrens (4). RBIs_Moore (11), Haniger (21). SB_Ohtani 2 (6), Moore (6), Haggerty (5), Trammell (2). SF_Haniger. S_Haggerty.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Walsh, Fletcher, Ohtani); Seattle 5 (Haniger, Crawford, France, Moore). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 8; Seattle 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Rendon, Torrens. GIDP_Walsh, Stassi.
DP_Seattle 3 (Moore, Crawford, France; Crawford, Moore, France; Crawford, Seager, France).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 0-3
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|95
|4.00
|Slegers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|3.27
|Mayers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.51
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheffield, W, 2-2
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|103
|4.18
|Vest, H, 3
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.32
|Misiewicz, H, 5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Graveman, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Montero, S, 4-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored_Misiewicz 1-0. HBP_Sheffield 2 (Ohtani,Pujols).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:05. A_9,000 (47,929).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments