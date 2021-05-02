Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 5 0 3 5 Fletcher 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Trout cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .413 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .273 Walsh rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .356 Upton lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .192 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 2 5 2 4 8 Haniger dh 2 0 0 1 1 2 .269 France 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .252 Lewis cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .184 Marmolejos lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .164 Trammell lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .162 Moore 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .145 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .266 Torrens c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .197 Haggerty rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .200

Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 5 0 Seattle 000 110 00x_2 5 1

E_Moore (2). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Fletcher (3), Torrens (4). RBIs_Moore (11), Haniger (21). SB_Ohtani 2 (6), Moore (6), Haggerty (5), Trammell (2). SF_Haniger. S_Haggerty.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Walsh, Fletcher, Ohtani); Seattle 5 (Haniger, Crawford, France, Moore). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 8; Seattle 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Rendon, Torrens. GIDP_Walsh, Stassi.

DP_Seattle 3 (Moore, Crawford, France; Crawford, Moore, France; Crawford, Seager, France).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, L, 0-3 6 5 2 2 1 6 95 4.00 Slegers 1 0 0 0 2 0 20 3.27 Mayers 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 2.51

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sheffield, W, 2-2 6 2 0 0 3 4 103 4.18 Vest, H, 3 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 10 1.32 Misiewicz, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Graveman, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 0.00 Montero, S, 4-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Misiewicz 1-0. HBP_Sheffield 2 (Ohtani,Pujols).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:05. A_9,000 (47,929).

