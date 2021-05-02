Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0

|Los Angeles
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|27
|2
|5
|2
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Haniger dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lewis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Walsh rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marmolejos lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trammell lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moore 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torrens c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Haggerty rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Seattle
|000
|110
|00x
|—
|2
E_Moore (2). DP_Los Angeles 0, Seattle 3. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Fletcher (3), Torrens (4). SB_Ohtani 2 (6), Moore (6), Haggerty (5), Trammell (2). SF_Haniger (3). S_Haggerty (1).
|Los Angeles
|Bundy L,0-3
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Slegers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Mayers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Seattle
|Sheffield W,2-2
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Vest H,3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Misiewicz H,5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graveman H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montero S,4-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Sheffield 2 (Ohtani,Pujols).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:05. A_9,000 (47,929).
