Sports News

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0

By The Associated Press
May 2, 2021 12:47 am
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 27 2 5 2
Fletcher 2b 3 0 1 0 Haniger dh 2 0 0 1
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 France 1b 4 0 0 0
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 1 1 0
Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 Lewis cf 3 0 1 0
Walsh rf 4 0 1 0 Marmolejos lf 3 0 0 0
Upton lf 4 0 1 0 Trammell lf 0 0 0 0
Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 Moore 2b 4 0 1 1
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Torrens c 3 1 1 0
Haggerty rf 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0
Seattle 000 110 00x 2

E_Moore (2). DP_Los Angeles 0, Seattle 3. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Seattle 7. 2B_Fletcher (3), Torrens (4). SB_Ohtani 2 (6), Moore (6), Haggerty (5), Trammell (2). SF_Haniger (3). S_Haggerty (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Bundy L,0-3 6 5 2 2 1 6
Slegers 1 0 0 0 2 0
Mayers 1 0 0 0 1 2
Seattle
Sheffield W,2-2 6 2 0 0 3 4
Vest H,3 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Misiewicz H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Graveman H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Montero S,4-8 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Sheffield 2 (Ohtani,Pujols).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:05. A_9,000 (47,929).

Sports News

