Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kelenic lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Rosario lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Seager dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lewis cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Naylor rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Luplow cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marmolejos 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walton 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Rosario ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|Seattle
|102
|000
|00x
|—
|3
E_Walton (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Seattle 10. 2B_Reyes (7), Ramírez (8), Bauers (3), Haniger 2 (9). SB_Moore (8). S_E.Rosario (2).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber L,4-3
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Maton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Shaw
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Clase
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dugger
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Sewald W,1-0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Montero H,2
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Vest H,5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Misiewicz H,8
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Graveman S,5-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Dugger.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:36. A_10,287 (47,929).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments