Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 12:39 am
Cleveland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 7 1 Totals 28 3 5 3
Hernandez 2b 5 0 2 0 Kelenic lf 5 0 0 0
E.Rosario lf 3 1 0 0 Haniger rf 2 2 2 0
Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 0 Seager dh 3 1 0 0
Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 Lewis cf 2 0 2 1
Naylor rf 4 0 0 1 Crawford ss 3 0 1 2
Luplow cf 3 0 0 0 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0
Bauers 1b 3 0 1 0 Marmolejos 1b 3 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Torrens c 3 0 0 0
Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0 Walton 3b 4 0 0 0
Giménez ss 2 0 1 0
A.Rosario ph-ss 2 0 1 0
Cleveland 000 002 000 2
Seattle 102 000 00x 3

E_Walton (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Seattle 10. 2B_Reyes (7), Ramírez (8), Bauers (3), Haniger 2 (9). SB_Moore (8). S_E.Rosario (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber L,4-3 4 2-3 5 3 3 4 7
Maton 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Shaw 1 0 0 0 2 1
Clase 1 0 0 0 2 2
Seattle
Dugger 3 0 0 0 1 4
Sewald W,1-0 2 2 0 0 1 4
Montero H,2 2-3 2 2 1 1 1
Vest H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz H,8 1 2 0 0 1 0
Swanson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Graveman S,5-5 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Dugger.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:36. A_10,287 (47,929).

Sports News

