Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Cleveland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 7 1 Totals 28 3 5 3 Hernandez 2b 5 0 2 0 Kelenic lf 5 0 0 0 E.Rosario lf 3 1 0 0 Haniger rf 2 2 2 0 Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 0 Seager dh 3 1 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 Lewis cf 2 0 2 1 Naylor rf 4 0 0 1 Crawford ss 3 0 1 2 Luplow cf 3 0 0 0 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 3 0 1 0 Marmolejos 1b 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Torrens c 3 0 0 0 Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0 Walton 3b 4 0 0 0 Giménez ss 2 0 1 0 A.Rosario ph-ss 2 0 1 0

Cleveland 000 002 000 — 2 Seattle 102 000 00x — 3

E_Walton (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Seattle 10. 2B_Reyes (7), Ramírez (8), Bauers (3), Haniger 2 (9). SB_Moore (8). S_E.Rosario (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Bieber L,4-3 4 2-3 5 3 3 4 7 Maton 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Shaw 1 0 0 0 2 1 Clase 1 0 0 0 2 2

Seattle Dugger 3 0 0 0 1 4 Sewald W,1-0 2 2 0 0 1 4 Montero H,2 2-3 2 2 1 1 1 Vest H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Misiewicz H,8 1 2 0 0 1 0 Swanson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Graveman S,5-5 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Dugger.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:36. A_10,287 (47,929).

