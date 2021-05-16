Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|1
|4
|13
|
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|E.Rosario lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Naylor rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.256
|Luplow cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.183
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.191
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.137
|b-Ramirez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Giménez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|a-A.Rosario ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|9
|11
|
|Kelenic lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Haniger rf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Seager dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Lewis cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.253
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.252
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.172
|Marmolejos 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.141
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.184
|Walton 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|000_2
|7
|0
|Seattle
|102
|000
|00x_3
|5
|1
a-singled for Giménez in the 7th. b-lined out for Hedges in the 9th.
E_Walton (1). LOB_Cleveland 9, Seattle 10. 2B_Reyes (7), Ramírez (8), Bauers (3), Haniger 2 (9). RBIs_Naylor (11), Lewis (6), Crawford 2 (14). SB_Moore (8). S_E.Rosario.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Bauers, Naylor, Hernandez, Hedges); Seattle 5 (Moore 2, Crawford, Kelenic). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 8; Seattle 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Naylor, Seager. GIDP_Reyes, Walton.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Hernandez, Giménez, Bauers); Seattle 1 (Walton, Moore, Marmolejos).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, L, 4-3
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|7
|103
|3.17
|Maton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.97
|Shaw
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|1.80
|Clase
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|26
|1.00
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dugger
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|49
|1.64
|Sewald, W, 1-0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|39
|0.00
|Montero, H, 2
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|31
|5.71
|Vest, H, 5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.60
|Misiewicz, H, 8
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4.40
|Swanson, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.93
|Graveman, S, 5-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Maton 3-0, Vest 2-0. IBB_off Misiewicz (Ramírez). WP_Dugger.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:36. A_10,287 (47,929).
