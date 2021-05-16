Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 1 4 13 Hernandez 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .218 E.Rosario lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .206 Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .263 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Naylor rf 4 0 0 1 0 3 .256 Luplow cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .183 Bauers 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .191 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .137 b-Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Giménez ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .179 a-A.Rosario ph-ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .211

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 5 3 9 11 Kelenic lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Haniger rf 2 2 2 0 2 0 .268 Seager dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .232 Lewis cf 2 0 2 1 2 0 .253 Crawford ss 3 0 1 2 1 2 .252 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .172 Marmolejos 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .141 Torrens c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .184 Walton 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250

Cleveland 000 002 000_2 7 0 Seattle 102 000 00x_3 5 1

a-singled for Giménez in the 7th. b-lined out for Hedges in the 9th.

E_Walton (1). LOB_Cleveland 9, Seattle 10. 2B_Reyes (7), Ramírez (8), Bauers (3), Haniger 2 (9). RBIs_Naylor (11), Lewis (6), Crawford 2 (14). SB_Moore (8). S_E.Rosario.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Bauers, Naylor, Hernandez, Hedges); Seattle 5 (Moore 2, Crawford, Kelenic). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 8; Seattle 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Naylor, Seager. GIDP_Reyes, Walton.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Hernandez, Giménez, Bauers); Seattle 1 (Walton, Moore, Marmolejos).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, L, 4-3 4 2-3 5 3 3 4 7 103 3.17 Maton 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.97 Shaw 1 0 0 0 2 1 22 1.80 Clase 1 0 0 0 2 2 26 1.00

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dugger 3 0 0 0 1 4 49 1.64 Sewald, W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 1 4 39 0.00 Montero, H, 2 2-3 2 2 1 1 1 31 5.71 Vest, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.60 Misiewicz, H, 8 1 2 0 0 1 0 10 4.40 Swanson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.93 Graveman, S, 5-5 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 3-0, Vest 2-0. IBB_off Misiewicz (Ramírez). WP_Dugger.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:36. A_10,287 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.