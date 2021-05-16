Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 12:37 am
1 min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 1 4 13
Hernandez 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .218
E.Rosario lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .206
Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .263
Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Naylor rf 4 0 0 1 0 3 .256
Luplow cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .183
Bauers 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .191
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .137
b-Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Giménez ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .179
a-A.Rosario ph-ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .211
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 5 3 9 11
Kelenic lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Haniger rf 2 2 2 0 2 0 .268
Seager dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .232
Lewis cf 2 0 2 1 2 0 .253
Crawford ss 3 0 1 2 1 2 .252
Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .172
Marmolejos 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .141
Torrens c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .184
Walton 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Cleveland 000 002 000_2 7 0
Seattle 102 000 00x_3 5 1

a-singled for Giménez in the 7th. b-lined out for Hedges in the 9th.

E_Walton (1). LOB_Cleveland 9, Seattle 10. 2B_Reyes (7), Ramírez (8), Bauers (3), Haniger 2 (9). RBIs_Naylor (11), Lewis (6), Crawford 2 (14). SB_Moore (8). S_E.Rosario.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Bauers, Naylor, Hernandez, Hedges); Seattle 5 (Moore 2, Crawford, Kelenic). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 8; Seattle 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Naylor, Seager. GIDP_Reyes, Walton.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Hernandez, Giménez, Bauers); Seattle 1 (Walton, Moore, Marmolejos).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, L, 4-3 4 2-3 5 3 3 4 7 103 3.17
Maton 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.97
Shaw 1 0 0 0 2 1 22 1.80
Clase 1 0 0 0 2 2 26 1.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dugger 3 0 0 0 1 4 49 1.64
Sewald, W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 1 4 39 0.00
Montero, H, 2 2-3 2 2 1 1 1 31 5.71
Vest, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.60
Misiewicz, H, 8 1 2 0 0 1 0 10 4.40
Swanson, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.93
Graveman, S, 5-5 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 3-0, Vest 2-0. IBB_off Misiewicz (Ramírez). WP_Dugger.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:36. A_10,287 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Chief Data Officers Digital Roundtable
5|12 Accelerate 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration