Seattle 3, Texas 2

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Kelenic lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lewis cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Godoy dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Nottingham ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holt ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
|Seattle
|012
|000
|00x
|—
|3
DP_Texas 2, Seattle 2. LOB_Texas 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Gallo (5), Solak (9), Lewis (3), Godoy (1). HR_Lewis (5). SB_Kelenic (2). SF_Davis (2).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles L,2-4
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|King
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sheffield W,4-4
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Misiewicz H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chargois H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Middleton H,3
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Swanson S,1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_King (Nottingham).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:46. A_10,605 (47,929).
