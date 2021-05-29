Seattle 3, Texas 2

Texas Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 8 2 Totals 28 3 6 3 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 2 1 Kelenic lf 3 1 0 0 Solak 2b 4 0 1 0 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 García cf 4 1 1 0 Lewis cf 3 2 2 2 Gallo rf 2 0 1 0 France 1b 3 0 1 1 Davis dh 2 0 0 1 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 Godoy dh 2 0 1 0 Culberson 3b 3 1 1 0 Nottingham ph-dh 0 0 0 0 Holt ph 1 0 1 0 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 Trevino c 3 0 1 0 Walton 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Martin ph 1 0 0 0

Texas 000 110 000 — 2 Seattle 012 000 00x — 3

DP_Texas 2, Seattle 2. LOB_Texas 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Gallo (5), Solak (9), Lewis (3), Godoy (1). HR_Lewis (5). SB_Kelenic (2). SF_Davis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Lyles L,2-4 6 6 3 3 1 8 King 2 0 0 0 0 1

Seattle Sheffield W,4-4 5 6 2 2 2 1 Misiewicz H,10 1 0 0 0 0 3 Chargois H,2 1 0 0 0 1 0 Middleton H,3 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Swanson S,1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_King (Nottingham).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:46. A_10,605 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.