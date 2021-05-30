Seattle 3, Texas 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|2
|11
|
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.251
|García cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Solak 2b
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|.244
|Holt 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|J.Martin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|1
|4
|
|Kelenic lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.129
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Seager dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Lewis cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|France 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Godoy c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Campbell 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Walton 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Texas
|000
|100
|001_2
|4
|0
|Seattle
|010
|000
|11x_3
|7
|0
LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 4. HR_Crawford (2), off Foltynewicz; Haniger (14), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Solak 2 (24), Godoy (2), Crawford (16), Haniger (35). SB_García (6), Gallo (3). SF_Solak 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Holt 3); Seattle 1 (Kelenic). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; Seattle 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Crawford. GIDP_Crawford.
DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 1-5
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|98
|4.31
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|6.43
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunn
|5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|8
|98
|3.18
|Zamora, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Sewald, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.12
|Montero, S, 7-12
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|5.01
Inherited runners-scored_Zamora 1-0. HBP_Dunn (Kiner-Falefa).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:43. A_11,071 (47,929).
