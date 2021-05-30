Trending:
Seattle 3, Texas 2

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 1:07 am
< a min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 4 2 2 11
Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 0 0 0 0 .286
Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .251
García cf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .292
Gallo rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .215
Solak 2b 2 0 0 2 0 2 .244
Holt 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Heim c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 7 3 1 4
Kelenic lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .129
Haniger rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .266
Seager dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Lewis cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .246
France 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .245
Crawford ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .247
Godoy c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Campbell 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Walton 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .176
Texas 000 100 001_2 4 0
Seattle 010 000 11x_3 7 0

LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 4. HR_Crawford (2), off Foltynewicz; Haniger (14), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Solak 2 (24), Godoy (2), Crawford (16), Haniger (35). SB_García (6), Gallo (3). SF_Solak 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Holt 3); Seattle 1 (Kelenic). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; Seattle 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Crawford. GIDP_Crawford.

DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, L, 1-5 7 6 2 2 1 2 98 4.31
Rodríguez 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 6.43
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunn 5 2-3 2 1 1 2 8 98 3.18
Zamora, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Sewald, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.12
Montero, S, 7-12 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 5.01

Inherited runners-scored_Zamora 1-0. HBP_Dunn (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:43. A_11,071 (47,929).

