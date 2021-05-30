Seattle 3, Texas 2

Texas Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 2 4 2 Totals 30 3 7 3 Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 Kelenic lf 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 0 0 Haniger rf 4 1 2 1 Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 Seager dh 4 0 0 0 García cf 4 1 3 0 Lewis cf 4 1 1 0 Gallo rf 3 0 1 0 France 1b 2 0 0 0 Solak 2b 2 0 0 2 Crawford ss 3 1 1 1 Holt 3b 4 0 0 0 Godoy c 3 0 1 1 J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0 Campbell 3b 3 0 1 0 Heim c 3 0 0 0 Walton 2b 3 0 1 0

Texas 000 100 001 — 2 Seattle 010 000 11x — 3

DP_Texas 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 4. HR_Crawford (2), Haniger (14). SB_García (6), Gallo (3). SF_Solak 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Foltynewicz L,1-5 7 6 2 2 1 2 Rodríguez 1 1 1 1 0 2

Seattle Dunn 5 2-3 2 1 1 2 8 Zamora W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Sewald H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Montero S,7-12 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_Dunn (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:43. A_11,071 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.