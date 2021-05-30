Seattle 3, Texas 2

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Lewis cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|France 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|2
|0
|0
|2
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Holt 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Godoy c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Martin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Campbell 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walton 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Texas
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
|Seattle
|010
|000
|11x
|—
|3
DP_Texas 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 4. HR_Crawford (2), Haniger (14). SB_García (6), Gallo (3). SF_Solak 2 (2).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz L,1-5
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunn
|5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Zamora W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sewald H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montero S,7-12
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Dunn (Kiner-Falefa).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:43. A_11,071 (47,929).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments