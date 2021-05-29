Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Seattle 3, Texas 2

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 1:12 am
1 min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 8 2 5 7
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .290
Solak 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .255
García cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .281
Gallo rf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .213
Davis dh 2 0 0 1 1 1 .167
Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .256
Culberson 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250
b-Holt ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .254
Trevino c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .263
c-J.Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 6 3 1 9
Kelenic lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .138
Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220
Lewis cf 3 2 2 2 0 1 .246
France 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .248
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Godoy dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .231
a-Nottingham ph-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .118
Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .163
Walton 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .161
Texas 000 110 000_2 8 0
Seattle 012 000 00x_3 6 0

a-hit by pitch for Godoy in the 7th. b-singled for Culberson in the 9th. c-popped out for Trevino in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Gallo (5), Solak (9), Lewis (3), Godoy (1). HR_Lewis (5), off Lyles. RBIs_Davis (2), Kiner-Falefa (22), France (16), Lewis 2 (10). SB_Kelenic (2). SF_Davis.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Culberson, Calhoun, García, J.Martin); Seattle 2 (Walton 2). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Seattle 2 for 7.

GIDP_Culberson, Solak, Seager, Murphy.

DP_Texas 2 (Lowe, Kiner-Falefa, Lowe; Culberson, Solak, Lowe); Seattle 2 (Seager, Walton, France; Walton, Crawford, France).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, L, 2-4 6 6 3 3 1 8 95 5.79
King 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 2.08
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sheffield, W, 4-4 5 6 2 2 2 1 74 4.96
Misiewicz, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 5.00
Chargois, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 2.45
Middleton, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 2.93
Swanson, S, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 31 0.69

Inherited runners-scored_Swanson 2-0. HBP_King (Nottingham).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:46. A_10,605 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor