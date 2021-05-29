Seattle 3, Texas 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|8
|2
|5
|7
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|García cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.213
|Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.167
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Culberson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Holt ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|c-J.Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|1
|9
|
|Kelenic lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.138
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Lewis cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Godoy dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|a-Nottingham ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|Walton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Texas
|000
|110
|000_2
|8
|0
|Seattle
|012
|000
|00x_3
|6
|0
a-hit by pitch for Godoy in the 7th. b-singled for Culberson in the 9th. c-popped out for Trevino in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Gallo (5), Solak (9), Lewis (3), Godoy (1). HR_Lewis (5), off Lyles. RBIs_Davis (2), Kiner-Falefa (22), France (16), Lewis 2 (10). SB_Kelenic (2). SF_Davis.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Culberson, Calhoun, García, J.Martin); Seattle 2 (Walton 2). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Seattle 2 for 7.
GIDP_Culberson, Solak, Seager, Murphy.
DP_Texas 2 (Lowe, Kiner-Falefa, Lowe; Culberson, Solak, Lowe); Seattle 2 (Seager, Walton, France; Walton, Crawford, France).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 2-4
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|95
|5.79
|King
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.08
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheffield, W, 4-4
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|74
|4.96
|Misiewicz, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|5.00
|Chargois, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.45
|Middleton, H, 3
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.93
|Swanson, S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|0.69
Inherited runners-scored_Swanson 2-0. HBP_King (Nottingham).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:46. A_10,605 (47,929).
