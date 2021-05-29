Seattle 3, Texas 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 8 2 5 7 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .290 Solak 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .255 García cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .281 Gallo rf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .213 Davis dh 2 0 0 1 1 1 .167 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .256 Culberson 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250 b-Holt ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Trevino c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .263 c-J.Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 6 3 1 9 Kelenic lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .138 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Lewis cf 3 2 2 2 0 1 .246 France 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .248 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Godoy dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .231 a-Nottingham ph-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .118 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .163 Walton 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .161

Texas 000 110 000_2 8 0 Seattle 012 000 00x_3 6 0

a-hit by pitch for Godoy in the 7th. b-singled for Culberson in the 9th. c-popped out for Trevino in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Gallo (5), Solak (9), Lewis (3), Godoy (1). HR_Lewis (5), off Lyles. RBIs_Davis (2), Kiner-Falefa (22), France (16), Lewis 2 (10). SB_Kelenic (2). SF_Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Culberson, Calhoun, García, J.Martin); Seattle 2 (Walton 2). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Seattle 2 for 7.

GIDP_Culberson, Solak, Seager, Murphy.

DP_Texas 2 (Lowe, Kiner-Falefa, Lowe; Culberson, Solak, Lowe); Seattle 2 (Seager, Walton, France; Walton, Crawford, France).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, L, 2-4 6 6 3 3 1 8 95 5.79 King 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 2.08

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sheffield, W, 4-4 5 6 2 2 2 1 74 4.96 Misiewicz, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 5.00 Chargois, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 2.45 Middleton, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 2.93 Swanson, S, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 31 0.69

Inherited runners-scored_Swanson 2-0. HBP_King (Nottingham).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:46. A_10,605 (47,929).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.