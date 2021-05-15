Seattle 7, Cleveland 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|1
|2
|
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|A.Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|E.Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|1-Giménez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Naylor rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Luplow cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.197
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.146
|a-Ramirez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|2
|8
|
|Kelenic lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.375
|Haniger dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Lewis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Moore 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Marmolejos 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.152
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.190
|Haggerty rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|002_3
|9
|0
|Seattle
|102
|000
|40x_7
|10
|1
a-reached on error for Hedges in the 9th.
1-ran for E.Rosario in the 9th.
E_Marmolejos (2). LOB_Cleveland 7, Seattle 4. 2B_Luplow 2 (5), Kelenic 2 (2), Moore 2 (7), Haggerty (2). HR_Naylor (3), off Chargois; Seager (8), off Civale; Kelenic (1), off Civale; Haniger (11), off Maton. RBIs_Luplow (17), Naylor 2 (10), Seager (27), Kelenic 3 (3), Torrens (6), Haniger 2 (29). SB_Moore (7). SF_Torrens.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (A.Rosario, Ramírez, Hernandez); Seattle 3 (Haniger, Torrens). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 9; Seattle 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_A.Rosario. GIDP_Hedges, Naylor, Moore.
DP_Cleveland 1 (A.Rosario, Hernandez, Bauers); Seattle 2 (Crawford, Marmolejos; Moore, Crawford, Marmolejos).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, L, 5-1
|6
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|6
|107
|3.40
|Maton
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|5.56
|Stephan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|5.40
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, W, 4-1
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|85
|3.46
|Graveman, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|0.00
|Swanson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.04
|Chargois
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|5.40
|Montero, S, 5-10
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-1, Graveman 1-0, Montero 2-0. HBP_Chargois (E.Rosario). WP_Flexen.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:06. A_10,014 (47,929).
