Seattle 7, Cleveland 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 9 3 1 2 Hernandez 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .217 A.Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244 E.Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208 1-Giménez pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .171 Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .258 Naylor rf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .274 Luplow cf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .197 Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Hedges c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .146 a-Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 7 10 7 2 8 Kelenic lf 4 2 3 3 0 1 .375 Haniger dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .252 Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .233 Lewis cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .248 Moore 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .174 Marmolejos 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .152 Torrens c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .190 Haggerty rf 3 2 2 0 0 1 .205

Cleveland 000 010 002_3 9 0 Seattle 102 000 40x_7 10 1

a-reached on error for Hedges in the 9th.

1-ran for E.Rosario in the 9th.

E_Marmolejos (2). LOB_Cleveland 7, Seattle 4. 2B_Luplow 2 (5), Kelenic 2 (2), Moore 2 (7), Haggerty (2). HR_Naylor (3), off Chargois; Seager (8), off Civale; Kelenic (1), off Civale; Haniger (11), off Maton. RBIs_Luplow (17), Naylor 2 (10), Seager (27), Kelenic 3 (3), Torrens (6), Haniger 2 (29). SB_Moore (7). SF_Torrens.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (A.Rosario, Ramírez, Hernandez); Seattle 3 (Haniger, Torrens). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 9; Seattle 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_A.Rosario. GIDP_Hedges, Naylor, Moore.

DP_Cleveland 1 (A.Rosario, Hernandez, Bauers); Seattle 2 (Crawford, Marmolejos; Moore, Crawford, Marmolejos).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale, L, 5-1 6 2-3 7 5 5 1 6 107 3.40 Maton 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 11 5.56 Stephan 1 1 0 0 1 2 29 5.40

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen, W, 4-1 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 0 85 3.46 Graveman, H, 4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 21 0.00 Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 1.04 Chargois 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 16 5.40 Montero, S, 5-10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-1, Graveman 1-0, Montero 2-0. HBP_Chargois (E.Rosario). WP_Flexen.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:06. A_10,014 (47,929).

