Seattle 82, Minnesota 72

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 12:00 am
MINNESOTA (72)

Collier 4-12 6-6 14, Dantas 2-8 0-0 6, Fowles 6-8 3-4 15, Dangerfield 2-9 3-4 7, McBride 5-11 0-0 12, Achonwa 1-6 2-2 4, Carleton 4-5 2-2 12, Shepard 0-2 0-0 0, Banham 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 25-67 16-18 72.

SEATTLE (82)

Stewart 5-9 4-4 15, Talbot 3-5 1-1 7, Russell 4-6 0-0 8, Bird 5-8 0-0 11, Loyd 5-12 1-1 12, Dupree 6-9 0-0 12, Magbegor 1-5 0-0 2, Burke 2-5 0-0 5, Canada 0-5 0-0 0, Prince 4-6 2-2 10, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-72 8-8 82.

Minnesota 23 13 14 22 72
Seattle 27 31 19 5 82

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-25 (Carleton 2-3, McBride 2-5, Dantas 2-7, Collier 0-2, Dangerfield 0-3, Banham 0-5), Seattle 4-17 (Burke 1-2, Bird 1-3, Loyd 1-3, Stewart 1-3, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 32 (Achonwa, Fowles 6), Seattle 35 (Stewart 8). Assists_Minnesota 20 (Collier 6), Seattle 20 (Bird, Loyd, Prince 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 12, Seattle 17. A_1,332 (8,149)

