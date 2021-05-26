On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Seattle 90, Connecticut 87

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 12:23 am
CONNECTICUT (87)

B.Jones 9-13 1-2 19, Bonner 5-13 4-4 15, J.Jones 10-19 6-8 28, Hiedeman 5-8 0-0 14, J.Thomas 3-12 2-3 9, Mompremier 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 1-2 0-0 2, Charles 0-3 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 13-17 87.

SEATTLE (90)

Stewart 6-16 2-4 17, Talbot 3-9 3-4 11, Russell 2-6 3-4 7, Bird 6-15 5-6 21, Loyd 6-13 5-6 19, Dupree 3-4 1-1 8, Magbegor 1-1 0-0 2, Burke 2-3 0-0 5, Canada 0-3 0-0 0, Prince 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-72 19-25 90.

Connecticut 23 17 19 20 8 87
Seattle 27 19 17 16 11 90

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 8-19 (Hiedeman 4-5, J.Jones 2-7, J.Thomas 1-2, Bonner 1-3, Charles 0-2), Seattle 13-28 (Bird 4-10, Stewart 3-7, Talbot 2-3, Loyd 2-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 37 (J.Jones 13), Seattle 38 (Stewart 12). Assists_Connecticut 18 (J.Thomas 6), Seattle 21 (Loyd 5). Total Fouls_Connecticut 24, Seattle 17. A_1,011 (8,149)

