Sports News

Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC take the field

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 3:05 am
Los Angeles FC (1-1-2) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (4-0-1)

Seattle; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle +130, Los Angeles FC +201, Draw +239; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders face Los Angeles FC.

The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall and 8-1-3 at home during the 2020 season. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 33.

Los Angeles FC went 9-8-5 overall and 1-6-1 on the road a season ago. Los Angeles FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.1 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Josh Atencio (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Mohamed Traore (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Erik Duenas (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

