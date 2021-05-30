Trending:
Skubal expected to start for Detroit against New York

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

New York Yankees (29-23, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (21-31, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Michael King (0-1, 2.29 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-7, 5.23 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and New York will play on Sunday.

The Tigers are 12-15 in home games in 2020. Detroit has a collective batting average of .224 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with an average of .286.

The Yankees are 14-12 on the road. New York is hitting a collective .228 this season, led by Aaron Judge with an average of .297.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-1. Spencer Turnbull notched his fourth victory and Jonathan Schoop went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Deivi Garcia took his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .418.

Judge leads the Yankees with 29 RBIs and is batting .297.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Yankees: 6-4, .231 batting average, 2.21 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Victor Reyes: (pectoral), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O’Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

