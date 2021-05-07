Trending:
Slumping Angels look to stop 5-game slide against Dodgers

By The Associated Press
May 7, 2021 3:07 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Dodgers (17-15, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (13-17, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (4-0, 2.87 ERA, .88 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (2-2, 6.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +143, Dodgers -164; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Angels are 6-8 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the American League. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .380.

The Dodgers are 9-10 on the road. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .335, good for first in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .422.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .618.

Turner leads the Dodgers with 36 hits and has 22 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .248 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Dodgers: 2-8, .224 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Tony Watson: (left calf), Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Dustin May: (right arm), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

