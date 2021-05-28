On Air: Agency in Focus
Smith Ks 10, TCU advances in Big 12 winner’s bracket

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 1:52 pm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Smith pitched six innings of two-run ball, striking out 10, and No. 2 seed TCU beat No. 3 seed Texas Tech 7-2 on Friday in the Big 12 Tournament.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday before getting postponed due to weather. Texas Tech (36-14) has a quick turnaround, 35 minutes, before facing Kansas State. The winner will play the Horned Frogs (38-16) on Saturday.

Porter Brown and Zach Humphreys hit back-to-back doubles in the first to give TCU a 1-0 lead, and Humphreys scored on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Wolfe.

Wolfe added an RBI single in the third and Luke Boyers scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Texas Tech walked the bases loaded, with no outs, in the eighth but TCU managed just two runs — on a Gray Rodgers RBI single and another walk.

Haylen Green picked up his 12th save.

Nate Rombach homered in his third straight game to pull Texas Tech within 4-2 in the fifth. But Smith struck out the next three batters to end the inning.

