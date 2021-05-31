Trending:
Smith takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Mets

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

New York Mets (25-20, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (19-35, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-2, .80 ERA, .60 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-5, 4.84 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Pavin Smith is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Arizona readies to play New York.

The Diamondbacks are 10-14 in home games in 2020. Arizona is hitting a collective batting average of .234 this season, led by Smith with an average of .289.

The Mets are 10-15 on the road. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.14. Jacob deGrom leads the team with a .80 earned run average.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-2. deGrom recorded his third victory and Francisco Lindor went 1-for-3 with an RBI for New York. Riley Smith registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .450.

Jonathan Villar leads the Mets with 10 extra base hits and 13 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 1-9, .259 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Mets: 6-4, .211 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Kevin Pillar: (face), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand), Pete Alonso: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

