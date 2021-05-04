Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sophomore Franz Wagner leaves Michigan, enters NBA draft

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 1:43 pm
< a min read
      

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Franz Wagner is entering the NBA draft.

The Michigan sophomore made the announcement Tuesday.

Wagner averaged 12 points, six-plus rebounds and two assists over two seasons. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Wagner was a second-team All-Big Ten player. The German native helped Michigan win a Big Ten title and reach a regional final in the NCAA Tournament.

His brother, Moritz, plays for the Orlando Magic and is also a former Wolverine.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Michigan awaits freshman center Hunter Dickinson’s decision to stay for his sophomore season or go into the NBA draft, which is July 29.

The Wolverines are losing Isaiah Livers, Mike Smith, Chaundee Brown and Austin Davis from this year’s team. Eli Brooks is returning, taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility the NCAA is allowing due to the pandemic.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Blue Angels kick off 2021 show season