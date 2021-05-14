On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sounders GK Stefan Frei out 4-6 weeks with knee injury

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 7:47 pm
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders will be without starting goalkeeper Stefan Frei for at least a month due to a knee injury he suffered in a victory over San Jose.

Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said Friday that Frei did not suffer damage to the ACL in his left knee and will not require surgery. Schmetzer called it a sprained knee and was hopeful Frei would miss only four to six weeks.

Frei was injured late in Seattle’s 1-0 win Wednesday over San Jose. He landed awkwardly while attempting to make a save and was down for several minutes before being helped to the locker room while putting no weight on the leg.

Out of substitutes, the Sounders placed winger Alex Roldan in goal for the closing minutes. Roldan made a pair of saves to help Seattle secure the victory.

The news wasn’t as good for midfielder Jordy Delem, who suffered a torn ACL early in the match and will be out for the season, Schmetzer said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

