SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|38
|30
|5
|2
|1
|63
|121
|74
|Knoxville
|42
|24
|14
|3
|1
|52
|128
|103
|Pensacola
|36
|16
|16
|2
|2
|36
|106
|103
|Huntsville
|37
|17
|19
|1
|0
|35
|103
|117
|Birmingham
|39
|9
|23
|6
|1
|25
|88
|149
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments