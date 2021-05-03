SPHL Glance

On Air: For Your Benefit
By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 38 30 5 2 1 63 121 74
Knoxville 42 24 14 3 1 52 128 103
Pensacola 36 16 16 2 2 36 106 103
Huntsville 37 17 19 1 0 35 103 117
Birmingham 39 9 23 6 1 25 88 149

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

