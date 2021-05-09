Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sporting Kansas City 2, Austin FC 1

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 10:10 pm
< a min read
      
Austin FC 1 0 1
Sporting Kansas City 0 2 2

First Half_1, Austin FC, Gallagher, 1 (Stroud), 7th minute.

Second Half_2, Sporting Kansas City, Sanchez, 1 (Russell), 82nd; 3, Sporting Kansas City, Kinda, 2 (Shelton), 90th+1.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: NOAA and Navy will describe how to create an AI-ready infrastructure in this free webinar.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Austin FC, Brad Stuver, Andrew Tarbell; Sporting Kansas City, John Pulskamp, Kendall Mcintosh.

Yellow Cards_Romana, Austin FC, 42nd; Ring, Austin FC, 45th; Sanchez, Sporting Kansas City, 56th; Martins, Sporting Kansas City, 59th; Pereira, Austin FC, 87th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Kevin Klinger, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Chris Ruska.

___

Lineups

Austin FC_Brad Stuver; Matt Besler, Zan Kolmanic, Nick Lima, Jhohan Romana; Diego Fagundez (Daniel Pereira, 61st), Tomas Pochettino (Hector Jimenez, 85th), Alexander Ring, Jared Stroud (Rodney Redes, 61st); Cecilio Dominguez (Julio Cascante, 72nd), Jon Gallagher (Sebastian Berhalter, 71st).

Sporting Kansas City_John Pulskamp; Andreu Fontas, Luis Martins, Roberto Puncec (Kaveh Rad, 57th, Khiry Shelton, 85th), Graham Zusi (Jaylin Lindsey, 54th); Gianluca Busio, Roger Espinoza (Gadi Kinda, 54th), Ilie Sanchez; Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi (Remi Walter, 85th).

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sisters and brother-in-law follow brother, join Washington Guard