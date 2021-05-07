Trending:
Sporting Kansas City faces Austin FC in a non-conference matchup

By The Associated Press
May 7, 2021 3:05 am
Austin FC (2-1-0) vs. Sporting Kansas City (1-1-1)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -110, Austin FC +278, Draw +267; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City takes on Austin FC in a non-conference matchup.

Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall and 6-4-1 at home in the 2020 season. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals a season ago, averaging two per game.

Austin FC takes the field for the fourth game in franchise history. Austin FC has outscored its opponents 4-3 through its first three games of MLS play.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (injured), Graham Zusi (injured), Felipe Hernandez (injured), Tim Melia (injured).

Austin FC: Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

