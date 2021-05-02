Trending:
By The Associated Press
May 2, 2021 5:17 pm
MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -111 Milwaukee +101
L.A. Dodgers -160 at CHICAGO +150
at ST. LOUIS OFF N.Y. Mets OFF
San Francisco -105 at COLORADO -105
at SAN DIEGO OFF Pittsburgh OFF
American League
at MINNESOTA -177 Texas +162
at KANSAS CITY -111 Cleveland +101
Tampa Bay -105 at L.A. ANGELS -105
at OAKLAND -111 Toronto +101
at SEATTLE OFF Baltimore OFF
NBA
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Orlando
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Indiana
at NEW ORLEANS (236½) Golden State
at ATLANTA (236½) Portland
at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at MEMPHIS 3 (217½) New York
at UTAH OFF (OFF) San Antonio
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Denver
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NY Islanders -282 at BUFFALO +230
Boston -225 at NEW JERSEY +186
Washington -115 at NY RANGERS -105
Pittsburgh -154 at PHILADELPHIA+129
at CAROLINA -239 Chicago +195
Nashville -167 at COLUMBUS +142
Toronto -149 at MONTREAL +125
Winnipeg -157 at OTTAWA +133
at FLORIDA -143 Dallas +121
at ST. LOUIS -248 Anaheim +206
Vegas -125 at MINNESOTA +104
at ARIZONA -145 Los Angeles +122
Edmonton -187 at VANCOUVER +158
Colorado -251 at SAN JOSE +208

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

