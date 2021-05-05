Trending:
By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 5:35 pm
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -118 at PHILADELPHIA +102
N.Y. Mets -118 at ST. LOUIS +102
at WASHINGTON -121 Atlanta +110
at MIAMI -130 Arizona +120
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -195 Houston +175
at MINNESOTA OFF Texas OFF
at BOSTON -210 Detroit +190
at KANSAS CITY -130 Cleveland +120
Toronto -145 at OAKLAND +135
at LA ANGELS OFF Tampa Bay OFF
NBA
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Chicago (215½) at CHARLOTTE
Brooklyn (232½) at DALLAS
at TORONTO (233½) Washington
Atlanta (238½) at INDIANA
Memphis (218½) at DETROIT
at GOLDEN STATE 14 (227) Oklahoma City
at LA CLIPPERS (215½) LA Lakers
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -356 Buffalo +282
at NY ISLANDERS -249 New Jersey +207
at BOSTON -209 NY Rangers +174
at TORONTO -192 Montreal +160
at CAROLINA -281 Chicago +230
at EDMONTON -251 Vancouver +208

