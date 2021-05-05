MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -118 at PHILADELPHIA +102 N.Y. Mets -118 at ST. LOUIS +102 at WASHINGTON -121 Atlanta +110 at MIAMI -130 Arizona +120 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -195 Houston +175 at MINNESOTA OFF Texas OFF at BOSTON -210 Detroit +190 at KANSAS CITY -130 Cleveland +120 Toronto -145 at OAKLAND +135 at LA ANGELS OFF Tampa Bay OFF NBA FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Chicago 2½ (215½) at CHARLOTTE Brooklyn 1½ (232½) at DALLAS at TORONTO 1½ (233½) Washington Atlanta 3½ (238½) at INDIANA Memphis 7½ (218½) at DETROIT at GOLDEN STATE 14 (227) Oklahoma City at LA CLIPPERS 6½ (215½) LA Lakers NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -356 Buffalo +282 at NY ISLANDERS -249 New Jersey +207 at BOSTON -209 NY Rangers +174 at TORONTO -192 Montreal +160 at CAROLINA -281 Chicago +230 at EDMONTON -251 Vancouver +208

