|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-118
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+102
|N.Y. Mets
|-118
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+102
|at WASHINGTON
|-121
|Atlanta
|+110
|at MIAMI
|-130
|Arizona
|+120
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-195
|Houston
|+175
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-210
|Detroit
|+190
|at KANSAS CITY
|-130
|Cleveland
|+120
|Toronto
|-145
|at
|OAKLAND
|+135
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Chicago
|2½
|(215½)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|Brooklyn
|1½
|(232½)
|at
|DALLAS
|at TORONTO
|1½
|(233½)
|Washington
|Atlanta
|3½
|(238½)
|at
|INDIANA
|Memphis
|7½
|(218½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at GOLDEN STATE
|14
|(227)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at LA CLIPPERS
|6½
|(215½)
|LA
|Lakers
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-356
|Buffalo
|+282
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-249
|New
|Jersey
|+207
|at BOSTON
|-209
|NY
|Rangers
|+174
|at TORONTO
|-192
|Montreal
|+160
|at CAROLINA
|-281
|Chicago
|+230
|at EDMONTON
|-251
|Vancouver
|+208
