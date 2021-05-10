MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -107 Cincinnati -106 at WASHINGTON -111 Philadelphia -102 at MILWAUKEE -120 St. Louis +106 at COLORADO OFF San Diego OFF Miami -110 at ARIZONA -105 American League Kansas City -124 at DETROIT +109 at BOSTON -134 Oakland +121 N.Y. Yankees -127 at TAMPA BAY +113 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -123 Minnesota +108 at HOUSTON -135 L.A. Angels +120 Interleague at SAN FRANCISCO -146 Texas +137 at CLEVELAND -162 Chicago Cubs +149 at N.Y. METS -135 Baltimore +122 at ATLANTA -135 Toronto +105 at L.A. DODGERS -248 Seattle +212 NBA FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 4½ (226½) at DETROIT Denver 5½ (219½) at CHARLOTTE LA Clippers 7½ (222½) at TORONTO at BOSTON 1½ (218½) Miami at MEMPHIS 1½ (223½) Dallas Philadelphia 6½ (234½) at INDIANA Brooklyn 5½ (232½) at CHICAGO at MILWAUKEE 14½ (228½) Orlando Phoenix 5 (229½) at GOLDEN STATE at SACRAMENTO 10½ (224) Oklahoma City at LA LAKERS 4½ (213½) New York NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -110 at WASHINGTON +148 at WINNIPEG -174 Vancouver +142

