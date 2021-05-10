Trending:
By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 7:53 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -107 Cincinnati -106
at WASHINGTON -111 Philadelphia -102
at MILWAUKEE -120 St. Louis +106
at COLORADO OFF San Diego OFF
Miami -110 at ARIZONA -105
American League
Kansas City -124 at DETROIT +109
at BOSTON -134 Oakland +121
N.Y. Yankees -127 at TAMPA BAY +113
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -123 Minnesota +108
at HOUSTON -135 L.A. Angels +120
Interleague
at SAN FRANCISCO -146 Texas +137
at CLEVELAND -162 Chicago Cubs +149
at N.Y. METS -135 Baltimore +122
at ATLANTA -135 Toronto +105
at L.A. DODGERS -248 Seattle +212
NBA
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Minnesota (226½) at DETROIT
Denver (219½) at CHARLOTTE
LA Clippers (222½) at TORONTO
at BOSTON (218½) Miami
at MEMPHIS (223½) Dallas
Philadelphia (234½) at INDIANA
Brooklyn (232½) at CHICAGO
at MILWAUKEE 14½ (228½) Orlando
Phoenix 5 (229½) at GOLDEN STATE
at SACRAMENTO 10½ (224) Oklahoma City
at LA LAKERS (213½) New York
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -110 at WASHINGTON +148
at WINNIPEG -174 Vancouver +142

