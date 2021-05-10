|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-107
|Cincinnati
|-106
|at WASHINGTON
|-111
|Philadelphia
|-102
|at MILWAUKEE
|-120
|St.
|Louis
|+106
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|Miami
|-110
|at
|ARIZONA
|-105
|American League
|Kansas City
|-124
|at
|DETROIT
|+109
|at BOSTON
|-134
|Oakland
|+121
|N.Y. Yankees
|-127
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+113
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-123
|Minnesota
|+108
|at HOUSTON
|-135
|L.A.
|Angels
|+120
|Interleague
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-146
|Texas
|+137
|at CLEVELAND
|-162
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+149
|at N.Y. METS
|-135
|Baltimore
|+122
|at ATLANTA
|-135
|Toronto
|+105
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-248
|Seattle
|+212
|NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Minnesota
|4½
|(226½)
|at
|DETROIT
|Denver
|5½
|(219½)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|LA Clippers
|7½
|(222½)
|at
|TORONTO
|at BOSTON
|1½
|(218½)
|Miami
|at MEMPHIS
|1½
|(223½)
|Dallas
|Philadelphia
|6½
|(234½)
|at
|INDIANA
|Brooklyn
|5½
|(232½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at MILWAUKEE
|14½
|(228½)
|Orlando
|Phoenix
|5
|(229½)
|at
|GOLDEN
|STATE
|at SACRAMENTO
|10½
|(224)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at LA LAKERS
|4½
|(213½)
|New
|York
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-110
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+148
|at WINNIPEG
|-174
|Vancouver
|+142
