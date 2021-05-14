Trending:
By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 5:31 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -161 at MILWAUKEE +125
San Francisco -140 at PITTSBURGH +130
at SAN DIEGO -130 St. Louis +120
Cincinnati -185 at COLORADO +140
at ARIZONA -108 Washington -102
at LA DODGERS -323 Miami +230
American League
at MINNESOTA -135 Oakland +125
L.A. Angels -105 at BOSTON -105
N.Y. Yankees -172 at BALTIMORE +157
at HOUSTON -177 Texas +162
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -190 Kansas City +170
Cleveland -121 at SEATTLE +110
Interleague
N.Y Mets -116 at TAMPA BAY -105
Philadelphia -135 at TORONTO +110
Chicago Cubs -121 at DETROIT +110
NBA
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
LA Lakers (226½) at INDIANA
at NEW YORK 5 (212) Charlotte
at BROOKLYN (231½) Chicago
Phoenix (224½) at SAN ANTONIO
Boston (231½) at MINNESOTA
at MILWAUKEE (232) Miami
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at EDMONTON -206 Vancouver +174
Boston -121 at WASHINGTON +101

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

