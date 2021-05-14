MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -161 at MILWAUKEE +125 San Francisco -140 at PITTSBURGH +130 at SAN DIEGO -130 St. Louis +120 Cincinnati -185 at COLORADO +140 at ARIZONA -108 Washington -102 at LA DODGERS -323 Miami +230 American League at MINNESOTA -135 Oakland +125 L.A. Angels -105 at BOSTON -105 N.Y. Yankees -172 at BALTIMORE +157 at HOUSTON -177 Texas +162 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -190 Kansas City +170 Cleveland -121 at SEATTLE +110 Interleague N.Y Mets -116 at TAMPA BAY -105 Philadelphia -135 at TORONTO +110 Chicago Cubs -121 at DETROIT +110 NBA FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Lakers 4½ (226½) at INDIANA at NEW YORK 5 (212) Charlotte at BROOKLYN 6½ (231½) Chicago Phoenix 1½ (224½) at SAN ANTONIO Boston 2½ (231½) at MINNESOTA at MILWAUKEE 1½ (232) Miami NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at EDMONTON -206 Vancouver +174 Boston -121 at WASHINGTON +101

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.