|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-161
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+125
|San Francisco
|-140
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+130
|at SAN DIEGO
|-130
|St.
|Louis
|+120
|Cincinnati
|-185
|at
|COLORADO
|+140
|at ARIZONA
|-108
|Washington
|-102
|at LA DODGERS
|-323
|Miami
|+230
|American League
|at MINNESOTA
|-135
|Oakland
|+125
|L.A. Angels
|-105
|at
|BOSTON
|-105
|N.Y. Yankees
|-172
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+157
|at HOUSTON
|-177
|Texas
|+162
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-190
|Kansas
|City
|+170
|Cleveland
|-121
|at
|SEATTLE
|+110
|Interleague
|N.Y Mets
|-116
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|-105
|Philadelphia
|-135
|at
|TORONTO
|+110
|Chicago Cubs
|-121
|at
|DETROIT
|+110
|NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Lakers
|4½
|(226½)
|at
|INDIANA
|at NEW YORK
|5
|(212)
|Charlotte
|at BROOKLYN
|6½
|(231½)
|Chicago
|Phoenix
|1½
|(224½)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|Boston
|2½
|(231½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|at MILWAUKEE
|1½
|(232)
|Miami
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at EDMONTON
|-206
|Vancouver
|+174
|Boston
|-121
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+101
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments