Sports News

Sports Betting Line

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 5:30 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI OFF N.Y Mets OFF
Milwaukee -115 at CINCINNATI -101
at ATLANTA -182 Pittsburgh +160
at COLORADO OFF Arizona OFF
Chicago Cubs -112 at ST. LOUIS -104
L.A. Dodgers -157 at SAN FRANCISCO +139
American League
Chicago White Sox -110 at N.Y. YANKEES -107
at CLEVELAND OFF Minnesota OFF
at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Houston -122 at TEXAS +105
at KANSAS CITY -142 Detroit +125
Oakland -127 at L.A. ANGELS +110
Interleague
at WASHINGTON OFF Baltimore OFF
at PHILADELPHIA -162 Boston +143
at SAN DIEGO -206 Seattle +174
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at GOLDEN STATE (220½) Memphis
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -166 Washington +141
Carolina -143 at NASHVILLE +122
at EDMONTON -161 Winnipeg +137
Colorado -220 at ST. LOUIS +181

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

