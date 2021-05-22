MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -123 at CINCINNATI +108 at ATLANTA -176 Pittsburgh +154 at COLORADO -147 Arizona +133 L.A. Dodgers -127 at SAN FRANCISCO +112 at ST. LOUIS -127 Chicago Cubs +112 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -123 Chicago White Sox +108 at CLEVELAND -132 Minnesota +117 at KANSAS CITY -156 Detroit +139 Houston -165 at TEXAS +148 Oakland -113 at L.A. ANGELS -102 Interleague at PHILADELPHIA -118 Boston +102 at WASHINGTON -176 Baltimore +154 at SAN DIEGO -225 Seattle +190 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 7½ (228½) Washington at PHOENIX 2½ (213) LA Lakers at NEW YORK 1½ (215) Atlanta at UTAH 9 (215½) Memphis NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Carolina -141 at NASHVILLE +119 Colorado -227 at ST. LOUIS +186 Boston -135 at WASHINGTON +113 Edmonton -123 at WINNIPEG +103

