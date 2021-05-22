|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-123
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+108
|at ATLANTA
|-176
|Pittsburgh
|+154
|at COLORADO
|-147
|Arizona
|+133
|L.A. Dodgers
|-127
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+112
|at ST. LOUIS
|-127
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+112
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-123
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+108
|at CLEVELAND
|-132
|Minnesota
|+117
|at KANSAS CITY
|-156
|Detroit
|+139
|Houston
|-165
|at
|TEXAS
|+148
|Oakland
|-113
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|-102
|Interleague
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-118
|Boston
|+102
|at WASHINGTON
|-176
|Baltimore
|+154
|at SAN DIEGO
|-225
|Seattle
|+190
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7½
|(228½)
|Washington
|at PHOENIX
|2½
|(213)
|LA
|Lakers
|at NEW YORK
|1½
|(215)
|Atlanta
|at UTAH
|9
|(215½)
|Memphis
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-141
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+119
|Colorado
|-227
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+186
|Boston
|-135
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+113
|Edmonton
|-123
|at
|WINNIPEG
|+103
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments