On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 5:30 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -123 Philadelphia +107
at N.Y. METS -123 Colorado +107
at MILWAUKEE -112 San Diego -104
American League
at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at DETROIT -112 Cleveland -104
Baltimore -109 at MINNESOTA -107
at OAKLAND -153 Seattle +137
Interleague
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -147 St. Louis +133
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE (221½) Miami
at DENVER (227) Portland
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -147 at MONTREAL +124
at PITTSBURGH -146 NY Islanders +130
Tampa Bay -122 at FLORIDA +118
at VEGAS -190 Minnesota +169

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds