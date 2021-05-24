On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 5:30 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
at MIAMI -127 Philadelphia +112
at WASHINGTON -161 Cincinnati +144
at N.Y. METS -255 Colorado +212
at MILWAUKEE -123 San Diego +108
at ARIZONA OFF San Francisco OFF
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -161 Toronto +144
Cleveland -135 at DETROIT +120
at TAMPA BAY -175 Kansas City +154
at MINNESOTA -198 Baltimore +172
at L.A. ANGELS -156 Texas +139
at OAKLAND -165 Seattle +148
Interleague
Atlanta -118 at BOSTON +102
L.A. Dodgers -125 at HOUSTON +110
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -138 St. Louis +123
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN (227) Boston
LA Lakers (208½) at PHOENIX
at LA CLIPPERS 6 (216) Dallas
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -174 at MONTREAL +146
at CAROLINA -188 Nashville +161

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Blinken takes an aerial tour of Ice Cap and Fjords