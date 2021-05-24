MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH OFF Chicago Cubs OFF at MIAMI -127 Philadelphia +112 at WASHINGTON -161 Cincinnati +144 at N.Y. METS -255 Colorado +212 at MILWAUKEE -123 San Diego +108 at ARIZONA OFF San Francisco OFF American League at N.Y. YANKEES -161 Toronto +144 Cleveland -135 at DETROIT +120 at TAMPA BAY -175 Kansas City +154 at MINNESOTA -198 Baltimore +172 at L.A. ANGELS -156 Texas +139 at OAKLAND -165 Seattle +148 Interleague Atlanta -118 at BOSTON +102 L.A. Dodgers -125 at HOUSTON +110 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -138 St. Louis +123 NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN 9½ (227) Boston LA Lakers 1½ (208½) at PHOENIX at LA CLIPPERS 6 (216) Dallas NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -174 at MONTREAL +146 at CAROLINA -188 Nashville +161

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.