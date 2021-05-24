|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Chicago
|Cubs
|OFF
|at MIAMI
|-127
|Philadelphia
|+112
|at WASHINGTON
|-161
|Cincinnati
|+144
|at N.Y. METS
|-255
|Colorado
|+212
|at MILWAUKEE
|-123
|San
|Diego
|+108
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-161
|Toronto
|+144
|Cleveland
|-135
|at
|DETROIT
|+120
|at TAMPA BAY
|-175
|Kansas
|City
|+154
|at MINNESOTA
|-198
|Baltimore
|+172
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-156
|Texas
|+139
|at OAKLAND
|-165
|Seattle
|+148
|Interleague
|Atlanta
|-118
|at
|BOSTON
|+102
|L.A. Dodgers
|-125
|at
|HOUSTON
|+110
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-138
|St.
|Louis
|+123
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BROOKLYN
|9½
|(227)
|Boston
|LA Lakers
|1½
|(208½)
|at
|PHOENIX
|at LA CLIPPERS
|6
|(216)
|Dallas
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-174
|at
|MONTREAL
|+146
|at CAROLINA
|-188
|Nashville
|+161
