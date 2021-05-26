|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at MIAMI
|-114
|Philadelphia
|+110
|Chicago Cubs
|-138
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+120
|San Diego
|-140
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+122
|at WASHINGTON
|-140
|Cincinnati
|+122
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|American League
|Cleveland
|-165
|at
|DETROIT
|+143
|at TAMPA BAY
|-176
|Kansas
|City
|+154
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-137
|Toronto
|+123
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-208
|Baltimore
|+177
|at OAKLAND
|-140
|L.A.
|Angels
|+122
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|2
|(226)
|at
|MIAMI
|at LA LAKERS
|7
|(210½)
|Phoenix
|at PORTLAND
|4
|(227½)
|Denver
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-238
|Montreal
|+196
|Carolina
|-143
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+121
