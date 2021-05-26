On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 5:33 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS OFF Colorado OFF
at MIAMI -114 Philadelphia +110
Chicago Cubs -138 at PITTSBURGH +120
San Diego -140 at MILWAUKEE +122
at WASHINGTON -140 Cincinnati +122
at ARIZONA OFF St. Louis OFF
at LA DODGERS OFF San Francisco OFF
American League
Cleveland -165 at DETROIT +143
at TAMPA BAY -176 Kansas City +154
at N.Y. YANKEES -137 Toronto +123
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -208 Baltimore +177
at OAKLAND -140 L.A. Angels +122
at SEATTLE OFF Texas OFF
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 2 (226) at MIAMI
at LA LAKERS 7 (210½) Phoenix
at PORTLAND 4 (227½) Denver
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -238 Montreal +196
Carolina -143 at NASHVILLE +121

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor reunites with family after seventh-month deployment on the USS Somerset