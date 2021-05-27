|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+127
|Colorado
|-118
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+103
|at WASHINGTON
|-118
|Milwaukee
|+102
|at N.Y. METS
|-152
|Atlanta
|+137
|at ARIZONA
|-140
|St.
|Louis
|+125
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-181
|San
|Francisco
|+158
|American League
|Toronto
|-152
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+137
|N.Y. Yankees
|-243
|at
|DETROIT
|+202
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-219
|Baltimore
|+187
|at MINNESOTA
|-140
|Kansas
|City
|+125
|at OAKLAND
|-142
|L.A.
|Angels
|+127
|at SEATTLE
|-118
|Texas
|+102
|Interleague
|at BOSTON
|-152
|Miami
|+137
|San Diego
|-110
|at
|HOUSTON
|-105
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ATLANTA
|4
|(211)
|New
|York
|Brooklyn
|6½
|(228)
|at
|BOSTON
|LA Clippers
|2½
|(219)
|at
|DALLAS
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at VEGAS
|-173
|Minnesota
|+146
