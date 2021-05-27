On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Cincinnati +127
Colorado -118 at PITTSBURGH +103
at WASHINGTON -118 Milwaukee +102
at N.Y. METS -152 Atlanta +137
at ARIZONA -140 St. Louis +125
at L.A. DODGERS -181 San Francisco +158
American League
Toronto -152 at CLEVELAND +137
N.Y. Yankees -243 at DETROIT +202
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -219 Baltimore +187
at MINNESOTA -140 Kansas City +125
at OAKLAND -142 L.A. Angels +127
at SEATTLE -118 Texas +102
Interleague
at BOSTON -152 Miami +137
San Diego -110 at HOUSTON -105
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ATLANTA 4 (211) New York
Brooklyn (228) at BOSTON
LA Clippers (219) at DALLAS
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at VEGAS -173 Minnesota +146

