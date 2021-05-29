|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|-115
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+105
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-175
|San
|Francisco
|+151
|at N.Y METS
|-141
|Atlanta
|+110
|American League
|N.Y Yankees
|-192
|at
|DETROIT
|+145
|Toronto
|-130
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+110
|at MINNESOTA
|-140
|Kansas
|City
|+120
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-270
|Baltimore
|+222
|at OAKLAND
|-155
|LA
|Angels
|+135
|Toronto
|-130
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+110
|at SEATTLE
|-165
|Texas
|+144
|Interleague
|at BOSTON
|-160
|Miami
|+140
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-110
|San
|Diego
|-110
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ATLANTA
|4½
|(208½)
|New
|York
|at LA LAKERS
|7
|(210)
|Phoenix
|Brooklyn
|6½
|(229)
|at
|BOSTON
|LA Clippers
|2½
|(221)
|at
|DALLAS
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-110
|Tampa
|Bay
|-106
|at COLORADO
|-190
|Las
|Vegas
|+160
