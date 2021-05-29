On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 5:32 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH OFF Colorado OFF
at WASHINGTON OFF Milwaukee OFF
Cincinnati -115 at CHICAGO CUBS +105
at ARIZONA OFF St. Louis OFF
at LA DODGERS -175 San Francisco +151
at N.Y METS -141 Atlanta +110
American League
N.Y Yankees -192 at DETROIT +145
Toronto -130 at CLEVELAND +110
at MINNESOTA -140 Kansas City +120
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -270 Baltimore +222
at OAKLAND -155 LA Angels +135
at SEATTLE -165 Texas +144
Interleague
at BOSTON -160 Miami +140
at TAMPA BAY OFF Philadelphia OFF
at HOUSTON -110 San Diego -110
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ATLANTA (208½) New York
at LA LAKERS 7 (210) Phoenix
Brooklyn (229) at BOSTON
LA Clippers (221) at DALLAS
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -110 Tampa Bay -106
at COLORADO -190 Las Vegas +160

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

