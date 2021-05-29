MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH OFF Colorado OFF at WASHINGTON OFF Milwaukee OFF Cincinnati -115 at CHICAGO CUBS +105 at ARIZONA OFF St. Louis OFF at LA DODGERS -175 San Francisco +151 at N.Y METS -141 Atlanta +110 American League N.Y Yankees -192 at DETROIT +145 Toronto -130 at CLEVELAND +110 at MINNESOTA -140 Kansas City +120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -270 Baltimore +222 at OAKLAND -155 LA Angels +135 Toronto -130 at CLEVELAND +110 at SEATTLE -165 Texas +144 Interleague at BOSTON -160 Miami +140 at TAMPA BAY OFF Philadelphia OFF at HOUSTON -110 San Diego -110 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 4½ (208½) New York at LA LAKERS 7 (210) Phoenix Brooklyn 6½ (229) at BOSTON LA Clippers 2½ (221) at DALLAS NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -110 Tampa Bay -106 at COLORADO -190 Las Vegas +160

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.