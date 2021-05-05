Sports on TV

|Adv08
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, May 10
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — LA Angels at Houston
NBCSN — Dallas at Chicago
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Fulham —
|Tuesday, May 11
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
ESPN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
TNT — TBA
TNT — TBA
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA —
|Wednesday, May 12
|GOLF
|8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
NBCSN — Minnesota at St. Louis
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA —
|Thursday, May 13
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri at Mississippi St.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
TNT — TBA
TNT — TBA
USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
ESPN2 — Bundesliga DFB Pokal: TBD, Final —
|Friday, May 14
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (taped)
ESPNU — Missouri St. at Illinois St.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
ESPNU — TBA
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
ESPNU — TBA
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBCSN — The Preakness Black Eyed Susan: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
|SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
FS2 — TSL: Sea Lions vs. Generals, Houston
FS2 — TSL: Blues vs. Jousters, Houston
NBCSN — TYR: The Pro Swim Series (taped) —
|Saturday, May 15
|AUTO RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs Round of 4, Milford, Conn.
SHO — Championship Boxing: Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa (Super-Bantamweights), Carson, Calif.
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Louisville, Ky.
ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City, Okla.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
NBCSN — The Preakness Prep: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
NBCSN — The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 262 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Houston
FS1 — Oakland at Minnesota
FS1 — St. Louis at San Diego
ESPN — 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame
ESPN — Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Bath
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
NBC — Premier League: TBA
ESPN2 — USL: Phoenix at Tampa Bay
|SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
|3 p.m.
FS1 — TSL: Conquerors vs. Alphas, Indianapolis
NBCSN — TYR: The Pro Swim Series
ABC — Chicago at Washington
ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle —
|Sunday, May 16
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 400, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship
FOX — PBA Playoffs: Final, Milford, Conn.
ESPN2 — Indiana at Michigan
ABC — FCS Tournament: TBD, Championship, Frisco, Texas
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Third Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
ESPN — St. Louis at San Diego
ESPN — TBA
NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
FOX — MLS: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati
ESPN2 — Columbus Crew at New England —
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments