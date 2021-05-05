Sports on TV

Adv08 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, May 10 MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — LA Angels at Houston

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Dallas at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Fulham —

Tuesday, May 11 COLLEGE BASEBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — TBA

10 p.m.

TNT — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA —

Wednesday, May 12 GOLF 8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Minnesota at St. Louis

SOCCER (MEN’S) 12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA —

Thursday, May 13 COLLEGE BASEBALL 8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

GOLF 8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — TBA

10 p.m.

TNT — TBA

NHL HOCKEY 9:30 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga DFB Pokal: TBD, Final —

Friday, May 14 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond

AUTO RACING 6 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL 3 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri St. at Illinois St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF 8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBCSN — The Preakness Black Eyed Susan: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

9:30 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

FS2 — TSL: Sea Lions vs. Generals, Houston

10 p.m.

FS2 — TSL: Blues vs. Jousters, Houston

SWIMMING 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — TYR: The Pro Swim Series (taped) —

Saturday, May 15 AUTO RACING 1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond

BOWLING 11 a.m.

FS1 — PBA: Playoffs Round of 4, Milford, Conn.

BOXING 10 p.m.

SHO — Championship Boxing: Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa (Super-Bantamweights), Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Louisville, Ky.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City, Okla.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

HORSE RACING 2 p.m.

NBCSN — The Preakness Prep: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

5 p.m.

NBCSN — The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 262 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Houston

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

NHL HOCKEY 3 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

7:15 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

RUGBY 11 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Bath

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: Phoenix at Tampa Bay

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

FS1 — TSL: Conquerors vs. Alphas, Indianapolis

SWIMMING 6 p.m.

NBCSN — TYR: The Pro Swim Series

WNBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Washington

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle —

Sunday, May 16 AUTO RACING 2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 400, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship

BOWLING 2 p.m.

FOX — PBA Playoffs: Final, Milford, Conn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Michigan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2 p.m.

ABC — FCS Tournament: TBD, Championship, Frisco, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Third Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL 3:45 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

4 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Columbus Crew at New England —

