On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 10:45 am
5 min read
      
Adv08
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, May 10
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — LA Angels at Houston

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

NBCSN — Dallas at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Fulham —

Tuesday, May 11
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — TBA

10 p.m.

TNT — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA —

Wednesday, May 12
GOLF
8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

        Read more: Sports News

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

NBCSN — Minnesota at St. Louis

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA —

Thursday, May 13
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

GOLF
8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — TBA

10 p.m.

TNT — TBA

NHL HOCKEY
9:30 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga DFB Pokal: TBD, Final —

Friday, May 14
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond

AUTO RACING
6 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri St. at Illinois St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF
8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBCSN — The Preakness Black Eyed Susan: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

9:30 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

FS2 — TSL: Sea Lions vs. Generals, Houston

10 p.m.

FS2 — TSL: Blues vs. Jousters, Houston

SWIMMING
7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — TYR: The Pro Swim Series (taped) —

Saturday, May 15
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond

BOWLING
11 a.m.

FS1 — PBA: Playoffs Round of 4, Milford, Conn.

BOXING
10 p.m.

SHO — Championship Boxing: Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa (Super-Bantamweights), Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Louisville, Ky.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City, Okla.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

HORSE RACING
2 p.m.

NBCSN — The Preakness Prep: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

5 p.m.

NBCSN — The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 262 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Houston

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

7:15 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

RUGBY
11 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Bath

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: Phoenix at Tampa Bay

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.

FS1 — TSL: Conquerors vs. Alphas, Indianapolis

SWIMMING
6 p.m.

NBCSN — TYR: The Pro Swim Series

WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Washington

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle —

Sunday, May 16
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 400, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship

BOWLING
2 p.m.

FOX — PBA Playoffs: Final, Milford, Conn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Michigan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.

ABC — FCS Tournament: TBD, Championship, Frisco, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Third Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, First Round

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

4 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Columbus Crew at New England —

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Blue Angels kick off 2021 show season