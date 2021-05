Sports on TV

By The Associated Press

Adv22 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, May 29 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Fremantle at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING 10 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

BOXING 10 p.m.

SHO — Championship Boxing: Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire (Bantamweights), Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, Third Round, Himmerland Golf Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.

5:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match Play Day 4, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FOX — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: TBA, First Round

3:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: TBA, First Round

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Playoff: TBA, First Round

10 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Playoff: TBA, First Round

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBA, First Round

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBA, First Round

RUGBY 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Harlequins

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Final, Porto, Portugal

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

FOX — South Division: Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston

9 p.m.

FS1 — South Division: Generals vs. Jousters, Houston —

Sunday, May 30 AUTO RACING 12:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The Indy 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Towson, Md.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, Final Round, Himmerland Golf Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match Play Final Day, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets

NBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ABC — NBA Playoff: TBA, First Round

3:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Playoff: TBA, First Round

7:30 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: TBA, First Round

10 p.m.

TNT — NBA Playoff: TBA, First Round

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPN — International Friendly: Switzerland vs. U.S.

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at Philadelphia Union —

