Sports on TV

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

1 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

NBC — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Mopar Express Lane SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. vs. Nebraska, Bloomington, Ind.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon

5 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Loyola (Md.) vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

CURLING 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — World Mixed Doubles Championship: TBD, Final, Aberdeen, Scotland (taped)

FISHING 8 p.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Berkley Bassmaster Elite at Lake Guntersville, Lake Guntersville, Scottsboro, Ala.

GOLF 10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, Final Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va.

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees OR Boston at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

NBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 1

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Playoff: LA Lakers at Phoenix, First Round, Game 1

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 1

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Playoff: TBD at Utah, First Round, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY 2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Carolina at Nashville, First Round, Game 4

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Colorado at St. Louis, First Round, Game 4

7 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Boston at Washington, First Round, Game 5

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Edmonton at Winnipeg, First Round, Game 3

RODEO 2 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Jacksonville, Fla.

RUGBY 4 p.m.

CBSSN — MLR: New England at United New York

SOCCER (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City

GOLF — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton

NBC — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at Nashville FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC

TRACK AND FIELD 4:30 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The Boost Boston Games, Boston

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Gateshead, Gateshead, England (taped)

TENNIS 5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Lyon-ATP Final, Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds

4:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 1

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 1

WNBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Chicago —

