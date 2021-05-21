Sports on TV

|(All times Eastern)
|Sunday, May 23
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
NBC — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.
FS1 — NHRA: The Mopar Express Lane SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (taped)
BTN — Ohio St. vs. Nebraska, Bloomington, Ind.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon
BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Loyola (Md.) vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
|CURLING
|12:30 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — World Mixed Doubles Championship: TBD, Final, Aberdeen, Scotland (taped)
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Berkley Bassmaster Elite at Lake Guntersville, Lake Guntersville, Scottsboro, Ala.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C.
CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, Final Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees OR Boston at Philadelphia
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 1
ABC — Western Conference Playoff: LA Lakers at Phoenix, First Round, Game 1
TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 1
TNT — Western Conference Playoff: TBD at Utah, First Round, Game 1
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Carolina at Nashville, First Round, Game 4
NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Colorado at St. Louis, First Round, Game 4
USA — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Boston at Washington, First Round, Game 5
NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Edmonton at Winnipeg, First Round, Game 3
CBSSN — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Jacksonville, Fla.
CBSSN — MLR: New England at United New York
CNBC — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City
GOLF — Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton
NBC — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle
FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at Nashville FC
CBSSN — NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC
|TRACK AND FIELD
|4:30 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The Boost Boston Games, Boston
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Gateshead, Gateshead, England (taped)
TENNIS — Lyon-ATP Final, Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds
TENNIS — Lyon-ATP Final, Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds
TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 1
TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 1
ESPN — New York at Chicago —
