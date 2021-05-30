St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|5
|7
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.253
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Molina c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.301
|O’Neill lf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.272
|Sosa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.314
|Williams rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.153
|c-Thomas ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Wainwright p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Rondón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|6
|11
|
|Rojas 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.322
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.229
|Peralta lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.203
|P.Smith rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|Vogt c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.192
|e-C.Kelly ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Frankoff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|a-Locastro ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Leyba ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Reddick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|St. Louis
|105
|010
|000_7
|10
|0
|Arizona
|000
|022
|000_4
|8
|2
a-walked for Frankoff in the 5th. b-flied out for Young in the 6th. c-doubled for Williams in the 8th. d-lined out for Gallegos in the 8th. e-struck out for Vogt in the 8th. f-lined out for Mantiply in the 8th.
E_Peralta (2), Ahmed (4). LOB_St. Louis 8, Arizona 10. 2B_O’Neill 2 (7), Thomas (1), Edman (10), Escobar (8), Peralta (12), Rojas (12). HR_O’Neill (11), off Frankoff; Vogt (4), off Wainwright. RBIs_Molina 3 (26), O’Neill 3 (25), Williams (10), Vogt 2 (14), Walker 2 (7). CS_Sosa (3), Thomas (1).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (O’Neill, Wainwright, Sosa, Goldschmidt); Arizona 6 (Walker 3, Rojas). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 11; Arizona 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Carlson, Williams, Peralta. GIDP_Goldschmidt.
DP_Arizona 2 (Vogt, Ahmed, Vogt; Ahmed, Rojas, Walker).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, W, 3-4
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|3
|6
|93
|4.22
|Cabrera, H, 9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.75
|Gallegos, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.03
|Webb, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|10.80
|Reyes, S, 15-15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.64
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Frankoff, L, 0-2
|5
|
|7
|7
|7
|4
|5
|85
|9.22
|Young
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.97
|Clarke
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.39
|Mantiply
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|1.59
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|6.20
Inherited runners-scored_Cabrera 1-0. HBP_Frankoff 2 (Edman,Arenado). WP_Gallegos, Reyes.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:24. A_17,834 (48,686).
