Sports News

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 1:48 am
1 min read
      
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 10 7 5 7
Edman 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .278
Carlson cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .264
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .253
Arenado 3b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .284
Molina c 5 1 2 3 0 1 .301
O’Neill lf 5 2 3 3 0 1 .272
Sosa ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .314
Williams rf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .153
c-Thomas ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .129
Wainwright p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Rondón ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 8 4 6 11
Rojas 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .288
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .322
Escobar 3b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .229
Peralta lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .263
Walker 1b 5 0 1 2 0 1 .203
P.Smith rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .287
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .206
Vogt c 2 1 1 2 1 0 .192
e-C.Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Frankoff p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
a-Locastro ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .202
Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Leyba ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 105 010 000_7 10 0
Arizona 000 022 000_4 8 2

a-walked for Frankoff in the 5th. b-flied out for Young in the 6th. c-doubled for Williams in the 8th. d-lined out for Gallegos in the 8th. e-struck out for Vogt in the 8th. f-lined out for Mantiply in the 8th.

E_Peralta (2), Ahmed (4). LOB_St. Louis 8, Arizona 10. 2B_O’Neill 2 (7), Thomas (1), Edman (10), Escobar (8), Peralta (12), Rojas (12). HR_O’Neill (11), off Frankoff; Vogt (4), off Wainwright. RBIs_Molina 3 (26), O’Neill 3 (25), Williams (10), Vogt 2 (14), Walker 2 (7). CS_Sosa (3), Thomas (1).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (O’Neill, Wainwright, Sosa, Goldschmidt); Arizona 6 (Walker 3, Rojas). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 11; Arizona 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Carlson, Williams, Peralta. GIDP_Goldschmidt.

DP_Arizona 2 (Vogt, Ahmed, Vogt; Ahmed, Rojas, Walker).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wainwright, W, 3-4 5 5 4 4 3 6 93 4.22
Cabrera, H, 9 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 1.75
Gallegos, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.03
Webb, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 10.80
Reyes, S, 15-15 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 0.64
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Frankoff, L, 0-2 5 7 7 7 4 5 85 9.22
Young 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.97
Clarke 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.39
Mantiply 1 2 0 0 1 0 24 1.59
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 6.20

Inherited runners-scored_Cabrera 1-0. HBP_Frankoff 2 (Edman,Arenado). WP_Gallegos, Reyes.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:24. A_17,834 (48,686).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sports News

