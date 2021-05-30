St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 10 7 5 7 Edman 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .278 Carlson cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .264 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .253 Arenado 3b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .284 Molina c 5 1 2 3 0 1 .301 O’Neill lf 5 2 3 3 0 1 .272 Sosa ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .314 Williams rf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .153 c-Thomas ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .129 Wainwright p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Rondón ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 8 4 6 11 Rojas 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .322 Escobar 3b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .229 Peralta lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .263 Walker 1b 5 0 1 2 0 1 .203 P.Smith rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .287 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .206 Vogt c 2 1 1 2 1 0 .192 e-C.Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Frankoff p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 a-Locastro ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .202 Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Leyba ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

St. Louis 105 010 000_7 10 0 Arizona 000 022 000_4 8 2

a-walked for Frankoff in the 5th. b-flied out for Young in the 6th. c-doubled for Williams in the 8th. d-lined out for Gallegos in the 8th. e-struck out for Vogt in the 8th. f-lined out for Mantiply in the 8th.

E_Peralta (2), Ahmed (4). LOB_St. Louis 8, Arizona 10. 2B_O’Neill 2 (7), Thomas (1), Edman (10), Escobar (8), Peralta (12), Rojas (12). HR_O’Neill (11), off Frankoff; Vogt (4), off Wainwright. RBIs_Molina 3 (26), O’Neill 3 (25), Williams (10), Vogt 2 (14), Walker 2 (7). CS_Sosa (3), Thomas (1).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (O’Neill, Wainwright, Sosa, Goldschmidt); Arizona 6 (Walker 3, Rojas). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 11; Arizona 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Carlson, Williams, Peralta. GIDP_Goldschmidt.

DP_Arizona 2 (Vogt, Ahmed, Vogt; Ahmed, Rojas, Walker).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright, W, 3-4 5 5 4 4 3 6 93 4.22 Cabrera, H, 9 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 1.75 Gallegos, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.03 Webb, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 10.80 Reyes, S, 15-15 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 0.64

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Frankoff, L, 0-2 5 7 7 7 4 5 85 9.22 Young 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.97 Clarke 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.39 Mantiply 1 2 0 0 1 0 24 1.59 Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 6.20

Inherited runners-scored_Cabrera 1-0. HBP_Frankoff 2 (Edman,Arenado). WP_Gallegos, Reyes.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:24. A_17,834 (48,686).

