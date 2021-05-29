Trending:
St. Louis 8, Arizona 6

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 1:30 am
1 min read
      
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 8 6 8 6 7
Edman 2b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .274
Carlson cf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .271
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 0 1 1 1 .251
Arenado 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .290
Molina c 5 1 1 1 0 2 .297
O’Neill lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .257
Sosa ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Thomas rf 2 1 0 0 2 2 .100
Oviedo p 2 1 0 0 0 0 .125
Woodford p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ponce de Leon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 11 6 7 12
Rojas 2b 3 1 1 0 3 1 .291
C.Kelly c 4 0 0 1 0 2 .298
Escobar 3b 5 0 1 2 0 1 .228
Peralta lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .265
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0
P.Smith 1b 3 0 2 0 2 1 .277
Reddick rf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .290
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .212
Locastro cf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .202
Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .100
R.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Leyba ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Marte ph-cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .345
St. Louis 401 200 001_8 6 3
Arizona 111 000 021_6 11 2

a-popped out for R.Smith in the 6th. b-struck out for Woodford in the 8th. c-singled for Buchter in the 8th.

E_Edman (3), O’Neill (4), Molina (1), C.Kelly (3), Rojas (6). LOB_St. Louis 6, Arizona 13. 2B_Molina (11), Carlson (8), O’Neill (5), P.Smith (12), Locastro (2), Reddick (4). 3B_P.Smith (3). HR_O’Neill (10), off Bumgarner; Arenado (11), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Goldschmidt (28), Molina (23), O’Neill 2 (22), Arenado 2 (35), Edman (15), Carlson (21), Peralta (30), C.Kelly (20), Reddick (2), Escobar 2 (37), Marte (8). SB_Edman (10), Goldschmidt (3). SF_Goldschmidt, Arenado, C.Kelly.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Arenado, Edman); Arizona 8 (Reddick 2, Escobar, Locastro, Peralta, Rojas). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 8; Arizona 7 for 19.

Runners moved up_Sosa, Escobar, Marte. GIDP_Locastro.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Oviedo 4 1-3 5 3 2 6 3 91 5.40
Woodford, W, 1-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 6 33 3.65
Helsley 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 23 6.00
Ponce de Leon, S, 2-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 27 6.75
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, L, 4-5 4 5 7 6 4 4 92 5.15
R.Smith 2 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.00
Buchter 2 1 0 0 2 2 23 0.00
Mantiply 1 0 1 0 0 0 11 1.93

Inherited runners-scored_Woodford 2-0, Ponce de Leon 2-0. IBB_off Buchter (Thomas). HBP_Ponce de Leon (Locastro). WP_Bumgarner.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:28. A_11,581 (48,686).

