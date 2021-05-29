St. Louis 8, Arizona 6

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 8 6 8 6 7 Edman 2b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .274 Carlson cf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .271 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 0 1 1 1 .251 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .290 Molina c 5 1 1 1 0 2 .297 O’Neill lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .257 Sosa ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Thomas rf 2 1 0 0 2 2 .100 Oviedo p 2 1 0 0 0 0 .125 Woodford p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ponce de Leon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 11 6 7 12 Rojas 2b 3 1 1 0 3 1 .291 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 1 0 2 .298 Escobar 3b 5 0 1 2 0 1 .228 Peralta lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .265 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — P.Smith 1b 3 0 2 0 2 1 .277 Reddick rf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .290 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .212 Locastro cf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .202 Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .100 R.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Leyba ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Marte ph-cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .345

St. Louis 401 200 001_8 6 3 Arizona 111 000 021_6 11 2

a-popped out for R.Smith in the 6th. b-struck out for Woodford in the 8th. c-singled for Buchter in the 8th.

E_Edman (3), O’Neill (4), Molina (1), C.Kelly (3), Rojas (6). LOB_St. Louis 6, Arizona 13. 2B_Molina (11), Carlson (8), O’Neill (5), P.Smith (12), Locastro (2), Reddick (4). 3B_P.Smith (3). HR_O’Neill (10), off Bumgarner; Arenado (11), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Goldschmidt (28), Molina (23), O’Neill 2 (22), Arenado 2 (35), Edman (15), Carlson (21), Peralta (30), C.Kelly (20), Reddick (2), Escobar 2 (37), Marte (8). SB_Edman (10), Goldschmidt (3). SF_Goldschmidt, Arenado, C.Kelly.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Arenado, Edman); Arizona 8 (Reddick 2, Escobar, Locastro, Peralta, Rojas). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 8; Arizona 7 for 19.

Runners moved up_Sosa, Escobar, Marte. GIDP_Locastro.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Oviedo 4 1-3 5 3 2 6 3 91 5.40 Woodford, W, 1-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 6 33 3.65 Helsley 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 23 6.00 Ponce de Leon, S, 2-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 27 6.75

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, L, 4-5 4 5 7 6 4 4 92 5.15 R.Smith 2 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.00 Buchter 2 1 0 0 2 2 23 0.00 Mantiply 1 0 1 0 0 0 11 1.93

Inherited runners-scored_Woodford 2-0, Ponce de Leon 2-0. IBB_off Buchter (Thomas). HBP_Ponce de Leon (Locastro). WP_Bumgarner.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:28. A_11,581 (48,686).

