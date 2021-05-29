St. Louis 8, Arizona 6

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|6
|8
|6
|7
|
|Edman 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.274
|Carlson cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.251
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.290
|Molina c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.297
|O’Neill lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Sosa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Thomas rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.100
|Oviedo p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Woodford p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ponce de Leon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|7
|12
|
|Rojas 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.291
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.298
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.228
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|P.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.277
|Reddick rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Locastro cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|R.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Leyba ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Buchter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Marte ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.345
|St. Louis
|401
|200
|001_8
|6
|3
|Arizona
|111
|000
|021_6
|11
|2
a-popped out for R.Smith in the 6th. b-struck out for Woodford in the 8th. c-singled for Buchter in the 8th.
E_Edman (3), O’Neill (4), Molina (1), C.Kelly (3), Rojas (6). LOB_St. Louis 6, Arizona 13. 2B_Molina (11), Carlson (8), O’Neill (5), P.Smith (12), Locastro (2), Reddick (4). 3B_P.Smith (3). HR_O’Neill (10), off Bumgarner; Arenado (11), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Goldschmidt (28), Molina (23), O’Neill 2 (22), Arenado 2 (35), Edman (15), Carlson (21), Peralta (30), C.Kelly (20), Reddick (2), Escobar 2 (37), Marte (8). SB_Edman (10), Goldschmidt (3). SF_Goldschmidt, Arenado, C.Kelly.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Arenado, Edman); Arizona 8 (Reddick 2, Escobar, Locastro, Peralta, Rojas). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 8; Arizona 7 for 19.
Runners moved up_Sosa, Escobar, Marte. GIDP_Locastro.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|2
|6
|3
|91
|5.40
|Woodford, W, 1-0
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|33
|3.65
|Helsley
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|6.00
|Ponce de Leon, S, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|6.75
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 4-5
|4
|
|5
|7
|6
|4
|4
|92
|5.15
|R.Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.00
|Buchter
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|0.00
|Mantiply
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored_Woodford 2-0, Ponce de Leon 2-0. IBB_off Buchter (Thomas). HBP_Ponce de Leon (Locastro). WP_Bumgarner.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:28. A_11,581 (48,686).
