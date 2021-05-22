On Air: Meet the Press
Stoneman Douglas, site of 2018 shooting, wins baseball title

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 8:02 pm
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has another Florida state baseball championship to celebrate.

The school from Parkland, Florida — with a roster that includes some players who were at the school on Feb. 14, 2018, when a shooter took the lives of 17 students, teachers and staff — won the Class 7A state crown on Saturday by defeating Spruce Creek High 5-1.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the fourth, only to see Spruce Creek tie the game in the top of the sixth. But the Eagles scored four times in their half of the sixth, then shut the door in the seventh to finish off the title.

It’s the second state championship for Stoneman Douglas; the Eagles also won the title in 2016. The Eagles finished this season 28-2.

