Sun coach apologizes for comment about player’s weight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has apologized for making a disparaging remark to a referee about the weight of Las Vegas Aces post player Liz Cambage.

In a social media post following the Aces’ 72-65 loss to the Sun on Sunday, Cambage said Miller showed a lack of respect. The coach, while arguing whether a call should have gone the Sun’s way, told the official she weighed 300 pounds

“I will never let a man disrespect me,” Cambage said in her Instagram post.

Miller issued a statement Monday apologizing to Cambage and the Aces.

“I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight,” he wrote. “I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this.”

The 6-foot-8 player said she weighed 235 pounds and is proud of her size. She said Miller’s comment was far different from the usual player-to-player trash talk.

“For a coach on another team to be yelling like protected abuse, ‘cause we can’t do nothing back, it’s just crazy to me,” she said.

