Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Philadelphia LHP Jose Alvarado three games and fined an undisclosed amount for inciting a benches-clearing incident during an April 30 game against the New York Mets.

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent LHP Oliver Perez outright to Columbus (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP James Hoyt from alternate training site. Placed LHP Tony Watson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP J.B. Wendelken and LHP Jesus Luzardo on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jordan Weems and LHP Adam Kolarek from alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded C Jacob Nottingham to Milwaukee in exchange for cash considerations. Recalled RHP Erik Swanson from alternate training site. Placed RHP Casey Sadler on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 1.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Ross Stripling from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Riley Adams and LHP Anthony Kay from alternate training site. Placed RHP Anthony Castro, LHP Tommy Milone and C Alejandro Kirk on the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed Cs Travis d’Arnaud on the 60-day IL and Alex Jackson on the 10-day IL. Recalled C William Contreras from alternate training site. Selected the contract of C Jeff Mathis.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated 2B Jonathan India from the 10-day IL. Optioned LF Mark Payton to alternate training site. Designated LHP Phillip Diehl for assignment. Claimed RHP Ashton Goudeau off waivers from Colorado.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Mike Kickham. Placed RHPs Dustin May on the 10-day IL and Corey Knebel on the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Paxton Schultz to Toronto to complete the Feb. 15 trade of OF Derek Fisher. Optioned C Mario Feliciano to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Dylan File from Biloxi (Double-A South) and placed on the 60-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned CF Mickey Moniak to alternate training site. Activated CF Roman Quinn from the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to alternate training site. Activated RHP Keone Kela from the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived F Tyra Whitehead.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed G Amir Miftakhov to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2021-22 season.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Utica F Vincent Arseneau four games for a boarding incident during an April 30 game against Rochester.

