Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 10:28 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Dillon Tate on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 8. Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (Triple-A East).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF Christian Arroyo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Recalled INF Jonathan Arauz from Worcester (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Activated LHP Tony Watson from the IL. Optioned RHP Felix Pena to Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP JT Chargois from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Ljay Newsome on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Louis Head from Durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled OF Eli White from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Kohei Arihara on the 10-day IL. Claimed C Jack Kruger off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Transferred RHP Kyle Cody from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Nate Pearson from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Rafael Dolis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 8.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Shane Greene on a one-year contract and optioned him to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated RHP Yency Almonte from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Luis Madero from Jacksonville. Transferred RHP Jorge Guzman from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated LHP Brett Anderson from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Alec Bettinger to Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Drew Smith from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Trevor Hildenberger to Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Colin Moran on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Troy Stokes Jr. Transferred INF Ke’Bryan Hayes from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Claimed OF Ben Gamel off waivers from Cleveland. Designated RHP Michael Feliz for assignment. Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RHP Chris Paddack from the 10-day IL. Transferred OF Jorge Ona from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to El Paso (Triple-A West).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated RHP Johnny Cueto from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Jason Vosler to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined New Orleans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin $50,000 for public criticism of the officiating and comments detrimental to the NBA.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Tampa Bay F Pat Maroon one game, without pay, for unsportsmanlike conduct during a game vs. Florida on May 8. Fined Florida D MacKenzie Weegar $5,000 for high-sticking Tampa Bay F Mathieu Joseph during a game on May 8. Fined Florida D Brandon Montour $5,000 for spearing Tampa Bay F Pat Maroon during a game on May 8. Fined Montreal D Joel Edmundson $1,000 for a dangerous trip against Toronto F John Tavares during a game on May 8.

