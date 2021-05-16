Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmermann from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned INF Ramon Urias to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Colten Brewer to Worcester (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Enoli Paredes from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Jose Urquidy on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 13. Sent LHP Framber Valdez to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Noe Ramirez for assignment. Added RHP Hunter Strickland to the active roster.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Aaron Hicks on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 13. Selected the contract of OF Ryan LaMarre from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) and signed him to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated C Francisco Mejia from the 10-day IL. Designated C Kevan Smith for assignment. Acquired 1B Wyatt Mathisen from Arizona for cash considerations. Signed LHP Adam Conley to a minor league contract and assigned him to Durham (Triple-A East). Optioned 1B Wyatt Mathisen to Durham.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Alec Mills on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Tommy Nance from Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated LHP Amir Garrett.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHP Lucas Gilbreath from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed LHP Ben Bowden on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired INF Yoshitomo Tsutsugo from Tampa Bay for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Recalled C Keibert Ruiz from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed SS Corey Seager on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Luis Madero outright to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Activated 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to Jacksonville.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated OF Alex Dickerson from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF LaMonte Wade Jr. to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Stephen Strasburg to Rochester (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Signed INF Brandon Dadson and LHP Nick Horvath.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Erik Kaiser.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHPs Jake Allen, Max Maarleveld, Cs Nicco Toni, Zak Whalin, 1B Riley Mihalik and C/RHP Colin Butkiewicz. Released RHP Hanley Suero.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Jordan Anderson and LHP Ryan Hennen.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed SS Manuel Blanco.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Delano Hill and DE Kendall Donnerson.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Chris Lacy. Waived LB Michael Pinckney.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DE Earnest Brown, RB Jake Funk, WR Ben Showronek and LB Chris Garrett.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Kelvin Benjamin and RB Corey Clement. Waived RB Jordan Chunn and TE Nate Wieting.

