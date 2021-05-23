On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 2:59 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Brandon Waddell from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Travis Lakins to Norfolk. Sent RHP Hunter Harvey to Norfolk for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of 2B Owen Miller from Columbus (Triple-A East) and signed him to a one-year contract. Transferred C Roberto Perez from the 10-day-IL to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Kenta Maeda on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Nick Gordon from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Brady Lail of waivers from Philadelphia.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. to Durham (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Michael Wacha from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Patrick Murphy to Dunedin (Low-A Southeast) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated RHP Taylor Widener from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Josh VanMeter to Reno (Triple-A West).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett (Triple A East). Recalled RHP Jay Flaa from Gwinnett.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Tony Gonsolin to Oklahoma City (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF Isan Diaz on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Jose Devers from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Miles Mikolas on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Junior Fernandez from Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Sam Selman from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Matt Wisler on the bereavement list.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Will Harris and OF Victor Robles (retroactive to May 20) on the 10-day IL.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Montreal D Shea Weber $5,000 for cross-checking Toronto F Wayne Simmonds during a game May 22.

