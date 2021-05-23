On Air: This Just In!
Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 7:23 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Brandon Waddell from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Travis Lakins to Norfolk. Sent RHP Hunter Harvey to Norfolk for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of 2B Owen Miller from Columbus (Triple-A East) and signed him to a one-year contract. Transferred C Roberto Perez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent LHP Blake Taylor to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Kenta Maeda on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Nick Gordon from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Brady Lail of waivers from Philadelphia. Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Kendall Graveman on the 10-day IL. Sent 1B Jose Marmolejos outright to Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. to Durham (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Michael Wacha from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Patrick Murphy to Dunedin (Low-A Southeast) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated RHP Taylor Widener from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Josh VanMeter to Reno (Triple-A West).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett (Triple A East). Recalled RHP Jay Flaa from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Alec Mills to Iowa (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Tony Gonsolin to Oklahoma City (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Phil Bickford from Oklahoma City. Placed RHP Jimmy Nelson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 21.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF Isan Diaz on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Jose Devers from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Ramon Rosso for assignment. Optioned RHP Brady Lail to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Miles Mikolas on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Junior Fernandez from Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RF Wil Myers from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Keone Kela from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RF Brian O’Grady to El Paso (Triple-A West).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Sam Selman from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Matt Wisler on the bereavement list.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Will Harris and OF Victor Robles (retroactive to May 20) on the 10-day IL.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Anthony Amicangelo, RHP Andrew Fernandez, and LHP Cody Hacker.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Placed OF E.P. Reese on the suspended list. Released C Mike Gulino, 1B Brennan Price, OF Brandon Pugh and INF Kevin Whatley.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Brock Knoten. Released RHP Mike Murray.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded RHP Austin Hutchison to Équipe Québec.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released OF John Knight, OF Robb Paller, OF Mark Traylor, RHP Tristan Widra and OF Jeremy Wolf.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Placed RHP Dylan Stutsman on the 14-day IL.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Jake Dexter and OF Chris Kwitzer.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released OF Trevor McKinley, RHP Nate Pawelczyk and INF Josh Rehwaldt.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Montreal D Shea Weber $5,000 for cross-checking Toronto F Wayne Simmonds during a May 22 game at Toronto.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Maxim Cajkovic to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Minor League Hockey
East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Marcus McIvor and F Jackson Leef from reserve. Placed F Anthony Nellis and D Matt Murphy on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F David Broll from IR. Placed D Gordi Myer on reserve. D Jack Sadek recalled by Ontario (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Activated F Alex Rauter. Placed D Ryan Zuhlsdorf on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G Brad Barone and F Jake Wahlin from reserve. Placed G David Tendeck and F Gabe Chabot on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Added F Sasha Mutala to the active roster. Activated G Garrett Metcalf and D Alex Lepkowski from reserve. Placed G Parker Gahagen, D Ryan Lowney and F Jared Pike on reserve. Suspended F Riley Woods.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Sean Allen from reserve. Placed F Anthony Beauregard on reserve.

