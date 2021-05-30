Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Signed RHP Kevin Folman to a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed RHP Heath Fillmyer to a minor league contract. Recalled 2B Ernie Clement from Columbus (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Bryan Abreu on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 29. Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak to Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Recalled RHPs Enoli Paredes and Nivaldo Rodriguez from Sugar Land.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Carlos Hernandez to Omaha (Triple-A East). Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled C Ben Rortvedt from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Placed RF Max Kepler on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHPs Albert Abreu and Deivi Garcia to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Transferred CF Aaron Hicks from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Nestor Cortes from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and signed him to a major league contract. Recalled RHP Nick Nelson from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated LHP Jesus Luzardo from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jordan Weems to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Luis Patino to Durham (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Jeremy Beasley from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Carl Edwards from Buffalo. Designated RHP Ty Tice for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF David Bote on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Sergio Alcantara from Iowa (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Tyson Miller for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Alec Bettinger to Nashville (Triple-A East). Signed RHP Nick Belzer to a minor league contract. Placed LHP Angel Perdomo on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Alex Bettinger from Nashville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed CF Roman Quinn on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LF Travis Jankowski from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Designated 3B Ildemaro Vargas for assignment. Placed RHP JT Brubaker on the bereavement list. Selected the contract of RHP Chase De Jong from Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Kodi Whitley on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 27. Recalled RHP Seth Elledge from Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Aaron Northcraft to El Paso (Triple-A West). Recalled SS Tucupita Marcano from El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Caleb Baragar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 29. Recalled RHP Nick Tropeano from Sacramento (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent CF Victor Robles to Harrisburg (Double-A Northeast) for a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Kyle McGowin and SS Luis Garcia to Rochester (Triple-A East).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.